The Ringgold swim team split a Section 5-AA meet Thursday at Thomas Jefferson with the boys winning and the girls falling just short.
The Lady Jaguars held off the Ringgold girls, 95-85, while the Rams did the same to the home team, 84-78.
Ringgold's Andrew Noll, Bryan Nguyen, Nathan Ferrence and Ryan Gugliotti won the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:51.18.
Andrew Noll bested his school record in the 100 backstroke with his winning time of 56.63 seconds. The time also met the qualifying standard. Jonnie McDuffie won the diving competition with 230 points to better his school record.
Ferrence (200 IM, 2:12.10, WPIAL), Noll, (200 freestyle, 1:57.93, WPIAL), Gugliotti (100 freestyle, 1:01.51), Zachary Koontz (500 freestyle, 5:29.96), Nguyen (100 breaststroke, 1:09.84), and the 400 freestyle relay of Koontz, Shawn Shriver, Nguyen and Noll (3:59.76) also had first-place finishes.
The Lady Rams won two of three relays. Bella McGregor, Paige Doleno, Danika Evans and Andrea Kassa opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 2:03.05. Kassa, McGregor, Taylor Hamilton and Doleno closed the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay with a qualifying time of 4:09.41.
Brooke Mihalik won the diving with 154.80 points.
Michelle Stoffel (200 IM, 2:15.80), Doleno (100 butterfly, 1:08.73; 100 breaststroke, 1:14.71, WPIAL), and Kassa (500 freestyle, 5:42.65, WPIAL) all had first-place finishes. Kassa hit the qualifying standard in the 200 freestyle, as well.
