The Ringgold boys and girls swimming team took a break from Section 5-AA action Monday night and returned home from Seton-La Salle with a pair of non-section victories.
The Lady Rams defeated the Seton-La Salle girls, 90-76, and the Ringgold boys secured an easy 83-47 win.
Andrea Kassa had a pair of first-place finishes for Ringgold, winning the 100 butterfly (1:09.02) and the 200 IM in a WPIAL qualifying time of 2:27.48.
Taylor Hamilton (100 freestyle, 1:03.85), Bella McGregor (200 freestyle, 2:14.48), the 200 freestyle relay of Hamilton, McGregor, Danika Evans and Kassa (4:50.42), and the 200 medley relay of McGregor, Paige Doleno, Danika Evans and Kassa (2:14.48) all had first-place finishes for the Lady Rams.
Nathan Ferrence (100 butterfly, 58.52, WPIAL; 200 freestyle, 1:57.56, WPIAL), Andrew Noll (100 freestyle, 54.68; 100 backstroke, 59.69, WPIAL), Zachary Koontz (500 freestyle, 5:34.69), Bryan Nguyen (200 IM, 2:23.85), the 200 freestyle relay of Noll, Ryan Gugliotti, Ferrence and Koontz (1:41.14), the 200 medley relay of Noll, Nguyen, Ferrence and Gugliotti (1:53.10, WPIAL), and Jonnie McDuffie (diving, 250.65, WPIAL) all had first-place finishes for the Rams.
