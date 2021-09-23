Katelyn Ferrence scored two goals to spark Ringgold to a 5-3 victory at Laurel Highlands in Section 2-AAA girls soccer action on Wednesday night.
Aubrey Esper, Eleanor Bucchianeri and Ryan Wilson added one goal apiece for the Lady Rams (4-2, 4-4), who move into a tie for second place while pushing the Fillies into fourth.
Jocelyn Radcliffed led Laurel Highlands (3-3, 4-3) with two goals and Jenna Voyten also scored for the hosts.
Belle Vernon 15, Uniontown 2 -- The Lady Leopards exploded to a 9-0 halftime lead on its way to a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Raiders (0-4, 0-7).
Morgan Einodshofer tallied four goals and three assists for Belle Vernon (4-2, 6-3), Farrah Reader contributed four goals and one assist and Ava Scalise totaled four assists.
Lady Leopards goalkeeper Victoria Rodriguez made three saves.
Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 0 -- Jasmine Manning recorded the shutout as the Lady Bearcats upended visiting Chartiers-Houston in a Section 2-A match.
Tess Charpentier scored the only goal Bentworth (2-3, 4-4) would need in the first half and Taylor Leonetti added an insurance goal in the second half.
“Taylor Leonetti had a captain’s performance, scoring a top-level goal in the second half before going back to defend Chartiers-Houston’s top attacker to see the game out,” said Lady Bearcats coach Tyler Hamstra. “She’s the most positive person I know. She’s a real leader and her attitude bleeds into the team.”
The Lady Bucs fall to 3-2 in the section and 6-2 overall.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Hamstra said. “It was a huge result tonight against a good team. Our seniors really carried us through defensively. Jasmine Manning, Maleena Rokicki, Alexa Leonetti, Makenzie Aloe and Nina Thompson were unbelievable in the back.”
McGuffy 5, Brownsville 0 -- The Lady Highlanders blanked the visiting Lady Falcons, holding them to just one shot on goal, in a Section 3-AA match.
McGuffey, which led 4-0 at halftime, improves to 1-3 in the section and 3-4 overall. Kami Franks made six saves for the Lady Falcons (0-4, 2-5).
Other scores: Monessen 2, Beth-Center 0; Elizabeth Forward 1, South Park 1.
