Ringgold ran out to a 27-0 lead Wednesday night and then held off a late Albert Gallatin surge for a 36-31 non-section home wrestling victory.
Daniel Versharen (106) and Dominic Romasco (113) received forfeits to give the home team a 12-0 lead.
Noah Mimidis won his 120-pound bout by a slim 1-0 decision. Jack Duncan (126) and Braydon Campbell (132) won by fall.
Bailey Holbert got the Colonials on the board with a major decision at 138 pounds. Wins by fall by Philip Dennis (145), Landon Conroy (152), and Connor Cunningham (160) closed the gap to 27-22.
James Standish's 9-6 decision at 172 pounds drew the visitors to 27-25, but the Rams countered with a fall by Jake Conroy (189) and a decision at 215 from Brayden Wilcher.
Albert Gallatin's Shawn Loring closed the match at 285 pounds with a pin.
Women's basketball
California (Pa.) 60, Seton Hill 51 -- Dejah Terrell recorded a double-double to lead the Vulcans to a PSAC West Conference road victory in Greensburg.
California improves to 13-4 in the conference and 18-4 overall. The Griffins are 14-5 in the PSAC West and 20-8 overall.
Terrell scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Brionna Allen added 10 points.
The visitors led 15-12 after the first quarter and 22-21 at halftime. California's lead grew to 42-35 after three quarters.
Christiane Frye was the only Seton Hill player in double figures with 15 points. Samantha Kosmacki and Cheyenne Trest both scored nine.
Bethany (W.Va.) 83, Waynesburg 48 -- The Bison scored over 20 points in three of the four quarters for a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory.
Bethany improves to 9-7 in the PAC and 14-9 overall. Waynesburg slips to 5-12 in the conference and 5-18 overall.
The Bison led 22-7, 35-23 and 61-38 at the quarter breaks.
Brooke Fuller led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 24 points.
Ashleigh Wheeler paced Bethany with 17 points. Courtney Walker scored 15 and Charleroi graduate Belle Skobel added 10.
Men's basketball
California (Pa.) 70, Seton Hill 58 -- The Vulcans led 34-27 at halftime and maintained the advantage for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
California improves to 13-5 in the PSAC West and 18-6 overall. The Griffins fall to 3-16 in the conference and 3-21 overall.
The Vulcans' Brent Pegram poured in a game-high 30 points, including 8-of-9 from the foul line. Zyan Collins finished with 14 points.
Ryan Meis (20), Jimmy Moon (12), Sean Dillon (10), and Samuel Tabe (10) accounted for all but six of Seton Hill's final total.
Waynesburg 81, Bethany (W.Va.) 44 -- The Yellow Jackets held a 16-point halftime lead on their way to a PAC home victory over the Bison.
Waynesburg improves to 9-8 in the conference and 13-11 overall. Bethany goes to 2-12 in the PAC and 2-17 overall.
Matt Popeck led a trio of Waynesburg scorers in double digits with a game-high 19 points. Jansen Knotts finished with 13 points and John Tastinger added 11.
Logan Wright scored 10 points for the Bison.
College baseball
California (Pa.) 1, Ohio Dominican 0; California (Pa.) 8, Ohio Dominican 0 -- The Vulcans opened the season with a doubleheader sweep at Wild Things Park.
California pitchers held the Panthers to just seven hits in the two games.
Brownsville graduate Dylan Brosky pitched six scoreless innings in his first Opening Day start. He allowed only two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.
Troy Lincavage picked up the final two outs for the save.
Anthony Venezia hit his first career home run in the bottom of the first inning in the first game.
Albert Gallatin's Jackson Miller earned the win in the nightcap after he allowed four hits, walked two and struck out three in six scoreless innings.
Jacob McCaskey, California grad Louden Conte and Patrick Brogan all hit two-run home runs for the Vulcans.
Justin Stewart and Louden both had RBI doubles.
McCaskey went 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in the doubleheader. Stewart and Venezia both had two hits. California alum Payton Conte went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Louden Conte finished with two hits, three RBI and two runs scored.
