Ringgold's Noah Mimidis opened the Section 2-AAA (2B) match with a victory, but the Rams were unable to put up enough wins in a 41-27 loss to visiting Upper St. Clair on Wednesday.
Mimidis won his bout at 120 pounds by fall.
The Rams gave up forfeit points at 138, 145 and 152.
Logan Vickers broke a string of losses with a 9-4 decision at 160 pounds to run his winning streak to six in a row.
Jacob Duncan secured a forfeit at 170 pounds to run his record to 8-2 this season and 76 career victories. Frankie Grelo followed with a pin at 182 pounds.
Isaiah Jenkins secured the final points for the Rams with a pin at 220 pounds.
