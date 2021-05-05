Ringgold was left hanging after the 2020 PIHL Class B championship game was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rams came back with a vengeance in the 2020-21 season in defense of their 2019 title, dropping only one point — to Connellsville — in the regular season to win another Class B South Division title.
The run came to a disappointing finish, though, with a 5-1 loss to Neshannock in the title game at RMU Island Sports Center.
Nathan Boulanger led the Rams in scoring in the regular season with 26 goals and 21 assists for 47 points. He added four goals in three playoff games.
Those scoring numbers, along with his on-ice presence, earn Boulanger Player of the Year honors on the Herald-Standard All-Area Hockey Team.
Boulanger was fourth in Class B in scoring with 47 points and tied with teammate Nicholas Nagy for third in goals with 26.
Boulanger was a tough selection given the offensive prowess the Rams possessed this season.
Teammates Ethan Saylor and Nagy join Boulanger on the first-team top line. Saylor and Nagy tied for fifth in the league in scoring. Saylor finished with 19 goals and 24 assists, and Nagy totaled 26 goals and 17 assists.
The Rams’ Hunter Suarez and Hunter Bergman anchor the defense on the first team. Suarez also was an offensive threat from the blue line, finishing with 34 points (6 goals, 28 assists).
Ringgold’s Jerry Mease tends the net for the all-area team.
Mease allowed 31 goals in 17 regular games (897:25 minutes played) for a goals against average of a league-low 1.76. He made 244 saves on 275 shots for an .877 save percentage.
Mease allowed 10 goals in three playoff games.
Ringgold’s Rick Kalinowski and his staff earn Coaching Staff of the Year honors after guiding the Rams to the title game for the third consecutive year.
The second team is filled with a lot of offense, as well.
Ringgold captain Zachary Kalinowski scored 20 goals and assisted on 14 others in the 14 regular season games. Connellsville speedy winger Max Sokol was ninth in the league with 20 goals and used his quickness for an effective forecheck in the Falcons’ defensive scheme. Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Motil was sixth in the league with 22 goals and 15th in scoring with 33 points.
Ringgold’s third “Hunter,” Hunter Hodgson, and Connellsville captain Zak Koslosky anchor the second-team defense. Koslosky was a solid scorer on the power play with five goals.
The Falcons’ Alex Mitchell is the second-team goalie. Mitchell had a save percentage of .894 and a goals against average of 2.67, fifth in the league. He allowed 48 goals on 451 shots and played 917:03 in 17 games.
The honorable mention forwards also pack a scoring punch.
The Rams’ Kenneth Cadwallader was seventh in the league in scoring with 37 points and eighth in the league with 21 goals. Connellsville’s Milan Deffibaugh was a solid puck carrier and checker, and a pretty good scorer, too, with 17 goals and 12 assists.
Elizabeth Forward’s Tayte Donovan was ninth in scoring with 36 points and 14th in goals with 18.
The honorable mention defense is manned by Connellsville’s Dylan Brooks and Elizabeth Forward’s Luke Napoli, both sophomores.
Elizabeth Forward goalie Gabe Myers led the league with 935:49 minutes played in 18 games. He had a 5.67 goals against average and a save percentage of .830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.