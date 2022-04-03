Ringgold’s Angelina Massey topped her school record in the triple jump and Ryan Pajak broke a nearly 30-year-old mark in the 1,600 at the South Hills Classic Saturday at Baldwin High School.
Massey jumped 35-5¾ for the gold medal in the triple jump. Massey also made the podium in the 200 with her fifth-place finish in 27.05 seconds and sixth place in the 400 with a time of 1:03.17.
Pajak finished third in the 1,600 in 4:24.12, snapping the record time set by Joe Schreibeis in 1993.
The Lady Rams’ Abigail Whaley won the silver medal in the shot put with a top effort of 33-10. Teammate Charlee Leach was eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:31.13 and 12th in the 800 in 2:30.50.
Ringgold’s Abigail Nicolas was fifth in the high jump after clearing 4-10. Kenzye Krivinjanski placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 31-9.
The Rams’ Nick Whaley was sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:10.27.
High school softball
Mount Pleasant 9, Latrobe 8 — Katie Hutter’s home run in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Lady Vikings to a non-section victory at Latrobe.
Hutter almost hit for the cycle with a single and double. Krista Brunson and Abby Swank both finished with two doubles and a single for the Lady Vikings (1-3).
Gianna Stanek didn’t allow a run in relief to earn the win.
The Lady Wildcats (0-1) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mapletown 9, California 1 — Devan Clark scattered four hits and struck out 12 to pitch the Lady Maples to a non-section win over the Lady Trojans.
Clark also had a pair of hits for Mapletown (2-0). Isabella Garneck drove in two runs and scored twice.
Kayla Saeli had a single and double for California (1-1).
North Allegheny 13, Connellsville 2 — The Lady Tigers’ Anna Melle struck out 10 and hit a home run in a non-section victory in five innings over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Meghan McDonough and Sadie Kelly both had two hits for North Allegheny (3-0).
Iris Burd and Kirra Davis both had a double for Connellsville (1-2).
Ringgold 1, Charleroi 0 — Dani Vecchio drove in the winning run and scattered five hits to lead the Lady Rams to a non-section win against the Lady Cougars.
Vecchio’s single brought Karlie Russell home in the top of the first inning. She struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.
Sofia Celaschi pitched a solid game for Charleroi (0-2), allowing only three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
High school baseball
Northern Garrett (Md.) 15, Albert Gallatin 0 — Luke Ross tossed a no-hitter and struck out six for a non-section road victory over the Colonials.
College baseball
Grove City 4, Waynesburg 3; Grove City 21, Waynesburg 3 — The Yellow Jackets dropped both ends of a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader to the visiting Wolverines.
Grove City scored the game-deciding run in the first game in the top of the seventh inning.
Tyler Woodrow went 3-for-3 — with a double and two singles — and drove in a run in the first game for Waynesburg (1-4, 5-12). Todd Burner finished with a single and two-run triple, and Yough grad Mike Bell accounted for the home team’s sixth hit with a single.
Belle Vernon grad Joe Sabolek took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.
Grove City (5-2, 14-6) scored nine runs in the second inning in the nightcap.
Burner smacked a solo home run in the sixth inning.
California (Pa.) 5, Slippery Rock 4; Slippery Rock 2, California (Pa.) 0 — The Vulcans rallied to win the opening game to avoid a PSAC West Conference doubleheader sweep at home.
California is 2-2 in the conference and 16-6, while The Rock goes to 2-4 in the PSAC West and 14-4 overall.
Justin Stewart blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally the Vulcans to victory in the first game. Jacob McCaskey and Patrick Brogan both had two hits in the victory.
Brownsville grad Dylan Brosky (4-2) went the distance for the win, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
Slippery Rock scored the only runs in the second game in the top of the seventh inning.
Aidan Ruiz took the loss, allowing the winning runs in one inning of work in relief of starter Devin Foster. Foster allowed six hits in six innings.
Slippery Rock’s Ricky Mineo, who leads the country in strikeouts per nine innings, struck out eight and scattered six hits for the complete-game victory.
The Vulcans’ Louden Conte had a triple and single in the nightcap. McCaskey had a pair of singles to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.
College softball
California (Pa.) 6, Seton Hill 1; California (Pa.) 5, Seton Hill 1 — The Vulcans opened PSAC West action with a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Griffins.
California improves to 12-7 overall. Seton Hill, ranked 24th in the country, slips to 22-5 overall.
The Vulcans scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning for their win in the opening game.
Caleigh Rister sparked the offense wtih two hits, two runs scored, a walk and hit by pitch. Brooke Wilson smacked a two-run triple and scored a run, and Kaitlyn Achtermeier drove in two runs with a double.
Rister (7-2) went the distance for the victory, allowing on earned run on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Britney Wilson hit a two-run home run and Shayna Postler belted a solo home run to lead the Vulcans in the second game. Rister added run-scoring double and Brooke Wilson drove in a run with a triple.
Kelsey Barron allowed one unearned run on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts in six innings for the win. Ellie Lobdell pitched out a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning to record the save.
College track & field
High Point Verteklasse — Ringgold graduate Brian Vandusen secured a first-place finish in the long jump for Wheeling in the meet held in North Carolina.
Vandusen jumped 7.17 meters (23-6) for the top spot on the podium.
Dave Labor Invitational — Divonne Franklin led the way for the Vulcans with two individual first-place finishes and a third on a relay at the invitational hosted by Slippery Rock.
Franklin won the 100 (12.08) and 200 (24.82), and placed fifth in the long jump (16-10½). She helped the 1,600 relay to a first-place finish in the 1,600 relay in 4:05.65.
Tatum Hoffman won the triple jump with a leap of 35-6½. Jazmeen Harper (triple jump), Kailee Bunyard (100 high hurdles), and Anna Ebersole (high jump) all placed third.
Avery Boea-Gisler won the 400 intermediate hurdles with a personal-best time of 54.89 seconds. The 1,600 relay finished first with a time of 3:24.88.
Beth-Center graduate Michael Berdar tied for 10th in the long jump with a distance of 21-7½.
