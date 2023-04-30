Ringgold's Angelina Massey won two gold medals, one silver and a bronze medal Saturday at the Washington-Greene County Championship held at Canon-McMillan.
Massey finished first in the 200 (26.08) and 400 (1:00.23). She ran 12.93 seconds for second place in the 200 and cleared 4-10 for third place in the high jump.
The Lady Rams' Bella Massey (4, 800, 2:32.75), Abigael Nicolas (4, high jump, 4-10), Annie Daerr (6, 800, 2:37.84), Ryan Wilson (7, 1,600, 6:05.17), Isabel Shvarts (4, 300 intermediate hurdles, 50.69), Melissa Williams (5, 300 intermediate hurdles, 51.47), 400 relay (6, 4:47.06), and Nila Forlini (5, pole vault, 7-3) all medaled.
Katelyn Ferrence (400), Karisa Vaccaro (pole vault), and Sarah Palmer (100 high hurdles) finished ninth.
The Rams' Maddox Suss (3, shot put, 41-1½; 5, discus, 116-0), Alex Coccogna (5, javelin, 130-7), Zach Alvarez (2, pole vault, 10-9), Jackson Kohn (5, triple jump, 37-9), Nick Sinz (8, 200, 25.69), Cael Konek (8, 800, 2:15.36), David Molisee (6, 1,600, 4:59.39), Daniel Petersen (4, 3,200 11:19.82), 400 relay (3, 47.64), 800 sprint relay (6, 1:53.56), and Dayne Wilson (5, high jump, 5-4; 4, long jump, 20-8) all made the podium.
Ringgold's Andrew Bruce (3,200) and the 400 relay placed ninth.
California's Rakiyah Porter (5, 100 high hurdles, 18.21), Alina McClaflin (7, 800, 2:38.53), Samantha Smichnick (8, shot put, 27-9½), and Anastasia Georgagis (5, 1,600, 5:52.93) all won medals. The Lady Trojans' 400 relay (5, 55.47) and 3,200 relay (4, 11:19.84) also made the podium. Morgan Ross (long jump) and Erika Shonts (discus) just missed medaling in ninth place.
California's Tanner Pierce won the shot put with a throw of 48-6 and placed eighth in both the discus (110-10) and javelin (123-1).
The Trojans' Lee Qualk (3, long jump, 20-9½; 5, 100, 11.89; 6, high jump, 5-4), Niamh McClaflin (6, 800, 2:14.07; 4, 1,600, 4:55.82), Alexander Pankratz (8, 3,200, 11:38.86), 400 relay (8, 50.76), 3,200 relay (4, 9:11.53), Jake Layhue (3, high jump, 5-4; 4, triple jump, 39-3), Noah Neil (7, high jump, 5-2), and Christian Ross (7, long jump, 19-7½; 5, pole vault, 9-3) medaled. Neil (110 high hurdles) and Steven Gwyn (800) both had ninth-place finishes.
The Bentworth girls finished sixth in the 3200 relay with a time of 11:54.40. The Bearcats' 800-meter sprint medley relay squad placed ninth in 2:01.19.
The Beth-Center girls finished seventh in the 3,200 relay in 13:35.07. The Bulldogs' 400 relay was sixth in 49.55 seconds and 1,600 relay placed seventh in 3:54.82.
Waynesburg Central's Aiden Pell (5, 200, 25.03; 7, 400, 53.92) and Mason Mankey (5, 110 high hurdles, 17.31; 3, high jump, 5-4) both won two medals. The Raiders' 3,200 relay (6, 9:55.34) and Zach Andrews (8, 300 intermediate hurdles, 45.51) also medaled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.