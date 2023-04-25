Ringgold's Angelina Massey had herself quite a day in the Scott Frederick Mid Mon Classic Monday with four gold medals.
Massey won the 100 (13.09), 200 (26.91), 400 (1:02.59), and triple jump (34-2). The Lady Rams won the 3,200 relay in 10:54.56. Abigael Nicolas finished first in the high jump on misses after she, along with California's Ella Neil and Belle Vernon's Francesca Scaramucci, cleared 4-11½.
Belle Vernon's Tessa Rodriguez had a solid day on the track with gold medals in the 800 (2:36.04) and 1,600 (5:39.53). Teammate Rosalyn Perozzi finished first in the 3,200 with a time of 12:35.33.
The Lady Leopards' Sienna Steeber (pole vault, 8-0), Gianna Anderson (long jump, 15-7½), Farrah Reader (shot put, 30-8), Lily Shahan (javelin, 105-10, and Alexis Baker (discus, 85-2) all won gold medals in the field.
Elizabeth Forward's Taylor Snyder swept the hurdes, edging Brownsville's Zhariah Reed the 100 high hurdles with both recording a time of 17.91 seconds and taking the 300 intermediate hurdles in 50.42 seconds.
The Brownsville girls won the 400 relay (52.94) and 1,600 relay (4:31.98).
The Elizabeth Forward boys dominated the top spots on the Joe Montana Stadium track.
Patrick Burgos (1,600, 4:33.99; 3,200, 9:45.29), Dominic Cavalier (400, 53.49), Hunter Thomas (800, 2:08.45), and Ethan Callaghan (110 high hurdles, 16.89) all won gold medals for the Warriors. Elizabeth Forward won the 1,600 relay (3:47.41) and 3,200 relay (8:51.57).
The Warriors' Charlie Meehlieb won gold in the discus with a top throw of 122 feet.
Monessen's Tim Kershaw sprinted to victory in the 100 (11.43) and 200 (23.84).
Belle Vernon's Ryan White finished first in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.69 seconds, just .02 seconds ahead of Callaghan. He also ran on the victorious 400 relay.
California boys returned with a handful of field gold medals. Christian Ross (pole vault, 10-0), Lee Qualk (long jump, 19-5¾), Jake Layhue (triple jump, 38-9), and Tanner Pierce (shot put, 45-5) all finished first.
Ringgold's Dayne Wilson (high jump, 5-7½) and Alex Coccogna (javelin, 140-5) finished first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.