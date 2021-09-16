Ringgold teammates Rebecca McIntosh and Julia Corey battled through two tough sets over two days to decide who would advance in their Section 2-AA tennis consolation final.
Finally, on Thursday McIntosh emerged as the victor, 7-6 (8-6) and 7-6 (7-2).
McIntosh held a 5-4 in the second set when play was suspended on Wednesday. She advances to the WPIAL Class AA Singles Championship next week.
The match resumed Thursday afternoon before the Lady Rams’ non-section match at Thomas Jefferson.
McIntosh, the No. 3 seed, opened with a 10-5 win over Winchester Thurston’s Zoe Apostolopolous. She defeated McGuffey’s Katie Henderson in the quarterfinals, 10-0.
McIntosh lost in the semifinals to South Park’s Haley Spitznagel, the No. 1 seed, 6-2, 6-0.
Corey, seeded fourth, opened with a 10-4 win over Winchester Thurston’s Amy Jin. She defeated Avella’s Kaitlyn Frank in the quarterfinals, 10-3.
Corey lost to South Park’s Nicole Kempton, the No. 2 seed, 6-0, 6-0.
Spitznagel defeated Kempton in the section championship, 6-0, 6-0. Spitznagel did not drop a game throughout the section tournament.
