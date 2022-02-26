Ringgold senior Brooke Mihalik extended her season after placing sixth Friday in the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championship held at North Allegheny High School.
Mihalik finished with 300.10 points.
North Catholic's Maggie Foley breezed to the Class AA title with 470.70 points.
Quaker Valley's Ruby Olliffe (393.10), Katie Blackmer (317.00), and Ruby Krotine (292.50), Thomas Jefferson's Addison Arndt (342.45), and Northgate's Lilia Mackenzie (320.55) had top-7 finishes to qualify for the state final.
Mount Pleasant's Paige Richter scored 248.35 points and Elizabeth Forward's Rylee Emsurak finished with 231.35 points.
North Allegheny's Christina Shi easily won the girls Class AAA title Saturday with 481.45 points. Latrobe's Hannah Polosky (430.45), Seneca Valley's Ashley Felitsky (405.80), North Allegheny's Lola Malarky (379.05), and Upper St. Clair's Addison Burnette (372.85) also secured spots in the state championship.
North Allegheny's Will Schenk won the boys Class AAA gold medal Saturday with 428.60 points.
Seneca Valley captured the remaining five spots into the PIAA Diving Championship with Isaiah Clerkley (418.20), Jeremiah Laslavic (394.40), Sam Skeen (361.95), and Sam Hersick (339.70) all advancing to the state final.
Ligonier Valley's Nick Roddy took gold in the Class AA championship Friday with 409.25 points. Northgate's Ryan Hartle (315.10), Blackhawk's Brecken Finkbeiner (311.05), Mars' Kellen Fletcher (304.90) and Kevin Butler (292.90), Derry's Jacob Hauser (292.20), and Hampton's Pax Carslaw (281.20) rounded out the remaining six qualifying spots.
Elizabeth Forward's Garrett Vietmeier finished with 183.35 points and Laurel Highlands' Collin McManis scored 174.40 points.
