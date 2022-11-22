Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak finished first in all but one race last fall to earn Herald-Standard Runner of the Year honors for the third-consecutive season.
Pajak reset the long-standing course record on his home course with his first-place finish in the Mingo Classic. He opened the season by winning the Marty Uher Invitational on Cal U’s Roadman Park and followed that with a first-place finish in the Red, White & Blue Invitational.
The junior repeated as the WPIAL Class AA champion (by 35 seconds) and improved upon his eighth-place in 2021 by finishing second in the PIAA Championships.
Uniontown senior Mason Stewart had another solid season with the FCCA meet title, third-place finish in the WPIAL Class AA championship, and placing ninth in the state meet, improving from 51st in 2021.
Stewart also led the Red Raiders to the Section 2-AAA and FCCA team titles, a third-place finish in the WPIAL, and sixth in the PIAA Class AA final.
Teammate Tanner Uphold also earned first-team honors for his performance throughout the season, including All-County honors, and was a key cog in the team scoring for the Red Raiders.
Elizabeth Forward’s Patrick Burgos crossed the finish line right after Stewart in the WPIAL final. The junior placed 15th in the state meet and also had a solid Section 2-AAA season and performed well for the Warriors in invitationals.
Laurel Highlands sophomore Matt Schwertfeger set the Penn State Fayette course record with his first-place finish in the A.J. Everhart Invitational. He finished second to Stewart in the county meet, was 10th in the WPIAL and made the PIAA Class AA medal stand with his 18th-place finish.
Belle Vernon senior Luke Henderson was third in the FCCA meet and led the Leopards to the Section 5-AA title. Henderson placed eighth in the WPIAL Class AA championship and 42nd at the state meet.
Connellsville senior Austin Molinaro rounds out the first-team honorees. Molinaro placed fourth in the county meet.
Uniontown’s Leyton Maust, Cooper Gilleland and Payton Hostetler, Albert Gallatin’s Kaleb Clark, Elizabeth Forward’s Thomas Fine and Ringgold’s David Molisee earn recognition on the honorable mention team.
Maust, Gilleland and Hostetler were a solid pack of runners who complemented Stewart and Uphold in the Red Raiders’ solid team performance. All three ran to All-County honors.
Fine placed 23rd in the WPIAL Class AA final to earn a berth into the state meet where he finished in 74th place. Clark finished 10th in the FCCA meet for a spot on the podium.
