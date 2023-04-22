Ringgold's Ryan Pajak and Angelina Massey had school record-breaking performances Friday at the 58th Butler Invitational.
Ringgold's Pajak, Massey break records in Butler Invite
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
Saturday, April 22, 2023 2:05 PM
Pajak won the 3,200 with a time of 8:58.89, the fastest time in the state to date. Teammate Dayne Wilson placed ninth in the long jump with a top effort of 21-¼.
Massey placed second in the 400 with a school-record time of 58.31 seconds. She also finished fifth in the high jump after clearing the bar at 5-1.
Uniontown's Mason Stewart finished fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.15. The Red Raiders' Taevian Richardson also had a fourth-place finish after he cleared 43-3½ in the triple jump.
The Lady Raiders' Hope Trimmer finished eighth in the 800 in 2:20.97. A'kira Dade was 13th in the 100 with a time of 12.92 seconds.
Frazier's Gabriella McGavitt placed 11th in the javelin with a throw of 105-2.
Southmoreland's Lizzy Boone was 12th in the high jump after she cleared 4-11. Megan Mehall finished 15th in the 400 in 1:02.02, and Lexi Ohler placed 16th in the 3,200 with a time of 11:50.83.
