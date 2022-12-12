Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak capped his cross country season Saturday by placing 12th in the 43rd Champs Sports Cross Country Championships High School National Final at Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif.
Pajak crossed the finish line with a time of 15:22.9.
Pajak was in 25th place at the opening half-mile split in 2:20.9. He slipped to 27th at the mile mark with a time of 4:46.7.
Pajak moved to 18th at the 1½-mile mark with a time of 7:10.6. He slipped into 16th place at the two-mile mark and remained there with just over a half-mile remaining.
Pajak picked off four runners in the final stretch for his 12th-place finish.
Kole Mathison, of Carmel, Ind., finished first with a time of 14:56.6. Butler’s Drew Griffith was eighth in 15:14.4.
