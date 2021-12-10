When he was hired as the boys basketball coach at Ringgold, former Belle Vernon standout Matt Rowland had an advantage a lot of coaches don’t get, and that was he had already been working with the team.
When Eugene Wilson stepped down after one year as coach to take over at Woodland Hills, Rowland, who had served as an assistant under Wilson, was allowed to keep working with the players.
“I was officially hired at the end of June, but the nice part about being on staff already was I was able to work with them starting in May, throughout the fall and into the fall,” explained Rowland. “Even as a new head coach, I feel much better about going into this season as we were able to have a full offseason together.”
With the extra time with his players, Rowland feels the team was able to get a jump on his goals.
“We are looking to put Ringgold basketball back on the map as a tough program that is going to be competitive year in and year out,” said Rowland. “The first step is to make the playoffs and continue to build off that moving forward.”
When last season ended, there were only eight players on the roster and two returning starters, although Rowland said 30 kids came out this year.
Senior captain Nick Peccon, a guard, was All-Section last year and junior Jake Pehowic will be under the hoop.
“Nick will be our leader again this year,” Rowland said. “Jake looks to take a big step this year and should be a major force inside.”
A pair of seniors, Marco DiBenedetto and Jesus Davenport, return after a year off and will start.
“The three seniors, they provide a great deal of leadership,” Rowland said. “From the day I started open gym in May, I could count on them being there each day and pushing the underclassmen.”
Junior Lorenzo Glasser is the front-runner for the fourth starting spot, and there are some young players looking to step up.
“We have quite a few underclassmen and younger guys seeing if they can fill in some roles for us this year,” Rowland said. “After not having much participation and not having a JV team last year, we are really looking to see what these guys can do.”
Rowland outlined the keys for a successful season.
“We really need our guys to buy into the team aspect and play whatever role that they are called to do,” Rowland said. “It is going to be a bit of an adjustment for everyone, but we have the talent to compete if we can get everyone on the same page.
“We have been working hard and need to compete every day.”
Ringgold is in Section 1-AAAAA with Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Thomas Jefferson and West Mifflin.
“The section always starts with Laurel Highlands on top,” Rowland said. “They are loaded again this year and we are looking to compete against the best, and it doesn’t get any easier after that with Thomas Jefferson, Albert Gallatin, Connellsville and West Mifflin.
“It is going to be a tough night every night.”
Ringgold opens the season in the MVI Shoot-Out Classic against Clairton on Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.