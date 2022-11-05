The rise of the Mustangs continued on Friday night.
Laurel Highlands followed up securing the football program's first conference championship a week ago with its first ever home playoff victory by soundly defeating West Allegheny, 44-15, at Mustang Field.
"It feels super good to make history," Laurel Highlands' Keondre DeShields said.
Rodney Gallagher ran for two touchdowns and threw for another while the Mustangs' defense came up with four turnovers, including interception returns for scores by Parker Hoff and DeShields, as LH advanced to the Class AAAA quarterfinals where it will face No. 2 Central Valley.
Perhaps Gallagher put it best.
"Our team's been special this year," the West Virginia recruit said.
That it has.
Gallagher completed 11 of 18 passes for 74 yards and ran 15 times for 95 yards. Mustangs kicker Harry Radcliffe booted three field goals, giving him nine on the season, and was 5 for 5 on extra points.
It was Laurel Highlands' first home playoff game since 2003 when it lost to Hampton, 21-15.
"It's a great night," said LH coach Rich Kolesar, who played on the 2003 sqaud. "I remember the feeling in '03 as a sophomore when we got a game here but we came up a little bit short. I told our guys you're not just playing for yourselves, you're playing for that team, for last year's team that had to go on the road, and for all the other teams that have been here as well as the whole community.
"They really took to that and played really well."
The seventh-seeded Mustangs (8-2) took control of the game early on and never trailed.
The Indians got one first down before being forced to punt and Laurel Highlands went on a 13-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that took 5:17 off the clock and ended with Gallagher's 10-yard pass to Antwan Black for a 7-0 lead.
Key players were Gallagher's 13-yard run on third and 9 from the LH 18, receptions of 12 and 13 yards by Leland Layhue and a 28-yard run by Tristen Baker.
After forcing West Allegheny into a three-and-out followed by a shanked punt, the Mustangs took over at the Indians 33 and four plays later were in the end zone again on Gallagher's 6-yard touchdown run in which he dove just inside the pylon to make it 14-0.
"We were ready to play," Gallagher said. "We knew it was the seniors' last time playing here. We had to do whatever we could to win this football game. I'm super proud of this team."
Kolesar was happy with his team's execution.
"I think we had a good game plan this week and we got off to another fast start like we did last week," Kolesar said, referencing LH's 45-0 win at Connellsville last Friday.
Laurel Highlands came up with its first turnover on West Allegheny's third possession. Gage Upton completed a pass for a first down to Nodin Tracy but he fumbled at the LH 25 with Black recovering the ball and returning it 23 yards to the 48 with 7:48 left in the second quarter.
Eight plays later, Gallagher weaved his way through the Indians' defense on a quarterback draw for a 16-yard touchdown and a 21-0 advantage.
On the next play from scrimmage Upton was intercepted by Layhue near midfield and he returned the ball to the WA 9 which led to a 26-yard field goal by Radcliffe and a 24-0 lead.
Radcliffe kicked a 38-yard field on Laurel Highlands' first possession of the second half to make it 27-0.
The Indians finally got on the board with less than a minute left in the third quarter on Brock Cornell's 45-yard touchdown run with Upton tossing a 2-point conversion pass to Tracy.
Radcliffe drilled his third field goal of the night through the uprights, this one from 39 yards out for a 30-8 lead.
While LH seemed to have a safe lead, an 11-play, 72-yard touchdown drive capped by Upton's 7-yard pass to Tracy and a Mustang lost fumble on the next play from scrimmage suddenly made it a two-score game, 30-15, with 6:51 remaining.
Laurel Highlands' big-play defense made sure the lead would stand.
On the third play after the fumble, freshman Hoff got a hand on an Upton pass, reached down and gathered the ball in before it hit the ground and rumbled 53 yards for a touchdown for a 37-15 lead.
"I jumped up and deflected it and it came down and I grabbed it and just ran," said Hoff. "It was a crazy play. If they score there it's a one-possession game so I felt like that was a big momentum changer."
It Hoff's touchdown switched the momentum, a spectacular play by DeSheilds would be the final nail in the Indians' coffin.
West Allegheny drove to the LH 15 when Upton threw a pass into the end zone while under pressure. DeShields stepped in front of the intended receiver and intercepted the ball, then raced 101 yards the other way for the game's final touchdown.
"I read the QB's eyes and stepped in front and got it," DeShields said. "I juked a couple guys and then that was it, I was gone."
"Two amazing plays on defense," Kolesar said. "Parker had a great pick six. We throw Ke in there at safety where he hasn't repped in a couple weeks and he gets a 100-yard pick six. It's just two great players making great plays.
"In the second half we tried to be cautious with some guys who were getting a little bit banged up and played a little tight to the vest but we did enough to make sure we won the game."
Upton completed 16 of 40 passes for 161 yards with Tracy making seven catches for 56 yards. Tracy also had 112 yards rushing with Cornell adding 93 yards on the ground along with two receptions for 42 yards.
The Mustangs racked up 203 yards on the ground. Jaiden Tucker followed Gallagher with 8 carries for 49 yards and Baker had five attempts for 42 yards. Black had four receptions for 26 yards and DeShields made three grabs for 30 yards.
Gallagher, who quarterbacked LH to its first playoff victory ever last year in a first-round game at Beaver, could sense his team's determination to get the job done at home this time.
"Guys wanted it," Gallagher said. "They wanted to come out here and fight for our team, our coaches and our school. Our coaches did a great job tonight putting in us in a great game plan to win the football game."
Kolesar pointed out that Gallagher does so much more than just make great football plays.
"He did all the dirty work, makes sure we controlled the clock when we needed to, steps up and makes plays when we needed them, gets our defense lined up in the secondary," Kolesar said. "He's was a great leader tonight, as he always is."
Gallagher was forced to leave the field twice, once when he had the air knocked out of him when he fell on the ball and once due to a cramp, but returned quickly both times.
"Nothing serious," he said. "I'm all good."
Gallagher's performance didn't surprise Indians coach Dave Schoppe.
"He was as good as I expected him to be," Schoppe said. "When you're going to a Division-I program you've got to be pretty special. He is."
