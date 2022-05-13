Penn State’s softball team made tremendous strides from a year ago and much of that success can be attributed to blazing left-handed pitcher Bailey Parshall.
The Belle Vernon graduate’s numbers were eye-popping in her senior season.
Parshall went 22-9 with a 1.68 ERA and a minuscule 0.87 WHIP with 211 strikeouts and just 32 walks. She tied the program’s single-season record for wins and became the third pitcher in Lady Lions history to go over 600 career strikeouts.
Parshall was seventh in the country and first in the Big Ten in shutouts with nine and she also led the conference in innings pitched (212 1/3) and was second in ERA.
Parshall’s team took off with her.
Penn State improved from a last-place finish in the 14-team Big Ten Conference a year ago with a 7-34 record to a seventh-place finish this year with an overall mark of 32-22, including 13-10 in the conference.
The Lady Lions qualified for the Big Ten Tournament, held in East Lansing, Mich., and defeated Indiana, 2-1 in eight innings, in a first-round game on Wednesday. Lexi Black’s walk-off single made a winner of Parshall, who threw a complete-game, six-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts, including the 600th of her career, as Penn State notched its first conference tournament win since 2017.
The Lady Lions fell to second-seeded Nebraska on Thursday, 3-1. Parshall gave up three runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings while Penn State was limited to three hits.
Parshall, the daughter of Kelly and Debbie Parshall of Belle Vernon who had a record-breaking career with the Lady Leopards, was one of the top pitchers in the country and earned First Team All-Big Ten honors. She’s the first Penn State pitcher since 2005 to be named to the first team.
Also earning Big Ten honors were catcher Cassie Lindmark (Second Team), center fielder Lilia Crouthamel (All-Defensive Team) and Claire Swedberg (Sportsmanship Award).
Parshall shared her accomplishments with the rest of her team.
“I credit my personal awards and success to my teammates because without them I would never be where I am,” Parshall said.
Chemistry was an important factor in Penn State’s rise, according to Parshall.
“I’m truly so unbelievably proud of this team,” Parshall said. “It’s the closest team I’ve ever been a part of and I think that’s the key reason for our success. I have to credit my defense and our amazing catchers for continuously keeping us in games.”
Parshall has a career ERA of 2.45 with 41 wins and 607 strikeouts. Earlier this season she recorded Penn State’s first perfect game in 17 years with an 11-strikeout performance against Florida International.
“It’s an honor to wear Penn State across my chest and represent such an amazing university,” Parshall said.
“I’m just so happy to be a part of a team where it feels like home.”
