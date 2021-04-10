PERRYOPOLIS -- A year ago, coach Don Hartman's Frazier softball team was looking to defend its state title.
With COVID-19 having wiped out that opportunity, Hartman is just grateful now to be out on the field with his Lady Commodores for the 2021 season.
"I'm real happy to be back on the dirt again," said Hartman, whose team went 21-4 in 2019 on its way to claiming the PIAA Class AA championship.
With the pandemic still looming, Hartman isn't taking anything for granted.
"We're six games into this now and everyday I wake up I hope we have a game because we got cancellations last week," he said. "It's truly day to day, hour by hour. As long as we're playing I'm happy."
Hartman was more than pleased on Friday as he watched Frazier run its winning streak to four and improve to 2-0 in Section 3-AA by holding off a gutsy Charleroi squad, 5-4, at Commodore Park.
Rylee Evans drilled two hits, including an RBI double in the fifth when Frazier scored all of its runs after falling behind 2-0.
Freshman Nicole Palmer also had two hits and was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Kylie Quigley doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Charleroi. Sofia Celaschi also had a double and a single.
Charleroi (1-1, 2-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Celaschi singled in McKenna DeUnger.
The Lady Cougars plated another run in the top of the fourth as Jocelyn Polonoli singled, took third on Celaschi's double and scored on Quigley's single.
Trailing by two, Frazier finally got to Quigley in the bottom of the fourth.
Victoria Washinski led off with a bunt that turned into a two-base error to start the rally and Evans blasted an RBI double to deep center.
"Rylee's hit seemed to spark us," Hartman said.
Delaney Warnick singled Evans to third, then stole second. Maria Felsher ripped a single to left to bring in Evans, and Warnick also scored when the ball was misplayed for an error with Felsher racing to third.
"Maria is young, a sophomore, but she's playing a very solid game," Hartman said. "When she comes up to bat we always feel she has a pretty good chance of putting the ball in play somewhere. She was able to turn on one today and that was a big hit in that inning."
Palmer laced a run-scoring single to left to make it 4-2 and took second on an outfield error. Sklar Hone bunted Palmer to third and she scored on a throwing error for a 5-2 advantage.
Quigley gave eight hits and no walks with three strikeouts in a solid effort.
The Lady Cougars pulled to within 5-4 with two runs in the sixth. Celaschi was hit by a pitch and scored on Quigley's bloop double down the right field line. Quigley took third on a wild pitch and scored when Faith Martin reached on an infield error.
Polonoli kept the score at 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth when the shortstop made a lunging grab of Hone's looping liner for the third out to prevent Claire Domonkos, who was on second base, from scoring.
The one-run lead was enough, though, as Palmer finished up with a strikeout, ground out and strikeout to end it.
Palmer allowed six hits and no walks with nine strikeouts.
"For a freshman I can't ask any more from her," Hartman said of Palmer. "I've put her in some big situations so far this year and she's risen to the occasion. We're happy with her effort, and we're also happy with Madison Bednar.
"I have two pitchers right now who are throwing great for us. A lot of times they split the games but we thought Nicole was throwing well so we let her finish that one out today."
Frazier (4-2) began the season with three straight home games against strong teams from bigger classifications, falling to Class AAAA Yough, 6-1, and splitting a doubleheader with Class AAA South Allegheny, 3-4 and 6-5.
After blanking Bentworth in the their section opener, 10-0, the Lady Commodores challenged themselves again outside the section by traveling to Class A powerhouse West Greene and handed the Lady Pioneers their lone loss on the season, 11-6.
"That's why we got together, to challenge each other," Hartman said of playing against coach Bill Simms' West Greene team. "Both of us had a cancellation so we called each other up and I said we'd come out there.
"We know when we play each other what we're both going to get. When we play West Greene it's not really about wins and losses, it's about experience. He's in the same boat as us. I have a couple girls left from the state championship team and he has a couple girls left from their run. We're both trying to find out what we have with our youth. It was a good, intense ballgame to get under out belts."
Frazier's next section game will be another strong test, at perennial power Carmichaels on Wednesday, but before that Hartman has lined up yet another non-section game against a bigger school.
"We have (Class AAAA) Belle Vernon here on Monday," Hartman said.
"We're trying to play the best and improve everyday."
