It's been a few years since the Uniontown boys have won a section swimming title.
Well, it's more like a few decades since the Red Raiders raised a swimming and diving section banner.
Uniontown took big strides towards ending that drought Thursday night with a 98-77 victory at Laurel Highlands. The Red Raiders improve to 4-0 with matches against Elizabeth Forward (Feb. 9, home) and Connellsville (Feb. 16, away) remaining.
Leyton Maust scored a few points for the Red Raiders with second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (23.24) and 100 freestyle (55.72). His finish in the 50 freestyle met the automatic qualifying standard.
Maust was also on the victorious 200 freestyle relay.
"If we did our normal thing, we'd be alright," Maust said of the approach to the meet. "We needed to make sure our starts and turns were okay, and we'd be alright."
Maust and a few teammates had a successful season last fall in cross country, as well as in golf.
"We were definitely in a good mood. We were more excited for how we could do," said Maust.
Wyatt Dean (diving, 173.90, automatic) and Logan Voytish (100 butterfly, 53.54, automatic; 100 backstroke, 59.54, automatic) had first-place finishes for the Red Raiders.
Parker King (200 freestyle, 2:01.88; 500 freestyle, 5:39.85), Jacob Schiffbauer (200 IM, 2:25.43; 100 breaststroke, 1:10.62), and Brody Schiffbauer (100 butterfly, 1:15.22) picked up key second-place points Uniontown.
The Mustangs' Ian Hamilton celebrated Senior Night with another solid performance in his home pool. He won the 50 freestyle with a season-best time of 22.13 seconds and 100 freestyle in 49.05 seconds.
Both times met the WPIAL automatic qualifying standard.
Hamilton also helped the Mustangs win the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Hamilton has been a past WPIAL medalist in the backstroke, but he may look at a different direction this season.
"It's between the two freestyles (50, 100) and the 200 freestyle. I started doing freestyle more and got better at it," said Hamilton. "I was going for a PR in the 50 freestyle. I was close but I didn't get it. I was a little bit off (of 21.97)."
As for preparing for his final run at district and state medals, Hamilton said, "It went by quick."
Connor Locke (200 freestyle, 2:01.88, provisional; 500 freestyle, 5:33.84) and Kasey Mahoney (200 IM, 2:09.21, automatic; 100 breaststroke, 1:04.25, automatic) both had a pair of individual first-place finishes for the Mustangs.
