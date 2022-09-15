The non-section golf match Wednesday between Laurel Highlands and Uniontown not only continued a rivalry between the two high schools, but also started a busy week of play for the programs’ golfers.
First things first, though.
The Mustangs had a stronger finish on the back end of their lineup than did the Red Raiders for a 213-220 non-section victory at Uniontown Country Club.
Nate Schwertfeger, golfing at No. 1, shared team honors with No. 4 man Koldren Furajter for Laurel Highlands with 5-over 41.
Schwertfeger felt he didn’t play his best.
“Not that great,” the senior said of his round. “I had a couple of double (bogeys). That didn’t help. I went into the water on No. 8 and hit into the trees.
“Dumb mistakes, I guess. I never caught up. I felt I was always scrambling a little bit.”
Schwertfeger continued, adding, “It’s mostly just fixing things. I hit everything right with my driver. That’s why I was scrambling.”
Uniontown held the lead after the first foursome finished after Logan Voytish (38) and Clay Dean (40) combined for 78, compared to the Mustangs’ Schwertfeger and Colin Crawford (45) with 86.
Voytish recovered for medalist honors with a 2-over round after scoring a triple bogey on the opening hole. He had birdies on Nos. 7 and 5, and had birdie chances on Nos. 3 and 8.
“My putter has been working lately, a lot,” said Voytish.
Voytish said the golfers play so much against one another the animosity in most rivalries has softened a bit against the Mustangs.
“Honestly, it’s still a rivalry. Regardless, I’ve played with Nate for four years now,” said Voytish, adding, “It’s still competitive, though.”
The Mustangs made up ground in the second pairing with Jaden Ringer (44) and Furajter combining for 86. The Red Raiders’ Wade Brugger and Colton Mathias both shot 48 with the one 48 tossed out.
Austin Koposko rounded out the scoring for Laurel Highlands with 42. Playing partner Hunter Bosley’s 46 was not used.
Tate Musko and Greg Fox both shot 47 in the Red Raiders’ final pairing.
Laurel Highlands’ attention quickly turns to Thursday’s afternoon Section 2-AAA match against visiting McKeesport. The Mustangs (8-0, 9-0) have already clinched the section, but hope to do so without a loss. They finish section play next week against Albert Gallatin.
“This match is just exhibition, obviously. I’m just worried about tomorrow,” said Schwertfeger.
The annual FCCA tournament is Friday at Duck Hollow Golf Club and the Section 8-AA qualifier is Monday at Uniontown Country Club.
“I try to play my best. It’s supposed to be fun,” said Schwertfeger as he looks for his first all-county honors. “I try not to get too flustered, good or bad.”
While Laurel Highlands has already clinched a team playoff berth, the Red Raiders need to win at least one of their two remaining matches against Frazier (on the road at Linden Hall Golf Course) or Elizabeth Forward (at home) for the second spot behind Belle Vernon.
Voytish has been playing well, of late, and hopes to continue his solid game through the next week, beginning Friday in the county tournament. Voytish earned all-county honors, but is seeking his first title.
“If I can just keep my momentum going. I have a great head of momentum here and head full steam ahead,” said Voytish.
