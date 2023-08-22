The middle two golfers provided the difference for the Mustangs Monday afternoon in Laurel Highlands’ 212-216 non-section victory over Uniontown at Uniontown Country Club.
Laurel Highlands’ Colin Crawford and Jaden Ringer, playing at Nos. 3 and 4, both shot 41 to help the Mustangs rally from an early deficit.
Uniontown’s Colton Mathews (44) and Levi Gilleland (45) combined for 89 and an eight-stroke swing in favor of the Mustangs.
Tyler Cook, the Mustangs’ No. 6 man, also shot 41.
Ringer had a rough stretch early in the round, but managed to settle down in the final holes.
“I bogeyed Nos. 2 through five. I just missed greens, couldn’t get it up and down and I just wasn’t rolling any putts,” explained Ringer. “I just wasn’t hitting greens.
“I finished with six bogeys and three pars.”
Ringer said he left a couple shots on the course.
“I had a birdie chance on No. 9 and missed a 6-footer. I had a 10-foot putt on No. 1 and missed it,” said Ringer.
Ringer, a senior, wants to extend his final season through the individual playoffs.
“Times running out. The goal is the (WPIAL final),” said Ringer.
The Red Raiders’ Logan Voytish was medalist with 1-over 36 and playing partner Wade Brugger shot 43. Laurel Highlands’ Hunter Bosley finished with 45 and Connor Kalich’s 55 was not used.
Brugger said he had a solid round, except for two troublesome holes.
“I had a triple (bogey) on No. 6 and a double on No. 2,” said Brugger. “On everything else, I was playing well. I just had two terrible holes.
“On No. 2 it hit the green and it bounced off near the cart path near the No. 3 tee. I doffed the chip and took bogey.
“I hit OB off the tee on No. 6.”
Brugger has been up-and-down early in the season, opening with a top-10 finish in the TriCADA tournament.
“When I shot 47 at Mon Valley Country Club (against Charleroi), I had eight three-putts for bogey. I couldn’t read the greens and my speed was terrible,” said Brugger.
Brugger, too, has his sights set on postseason golf.
“I just want to play my game and hopefully, I’ll get there,” added Brugger.
The Mustangs’ Austin Koposko closed out the winning score with a 44. Brody Schiffbauer’s 48 rounded out the scores for Uniontown.
