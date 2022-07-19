BEAVER FALLS -- Uniontown found itself down by five runs for the second game in a row on Monday at the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament final at Chippewa Field.
But one day after scoring six runs in the last two innings to edge Charleroi 8-7 in the semifinals, Blackhawk made sure Uniontown wouldn't have a second furious comeback.
Blackhawk built a 6-1 lead through three innings and kept Uniontown at bay the rest of the way to earn a 10-4 victory.
Winning pitcher Alex Tomsic pitched into the seventh inning and was one of four Blackhawk players with two RBIs to help his team secure a spot in the American Legion state tournament this weekend.
"Blackhawk was the better team today," Uniontown manager Brad Yohman said. "They put some balls in play, they battled some counts, they executed their offense and did what they needed to do.
"Them putting up six runs in the first three innings set some momentum up in their favor. Then to be able to keep scratching out additional runs made it tough for us to come back."
Blackhawk got to Uniontown ace pitcher Joe Chambers for four runs in the second inning with only one hit while sending 10 batters to the plate. Chambers walked four -- including Owen Keister and Tomsic with the bases loaded -- and hit two batters in the frame and also had a line drive deflect off his glove past second baseman Hunter Chaikcic for a two-run single.
Chambers got one run back himself when he smashed a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the second to make it 4-1.
Blackhawk answered right back in the top of third with a two-run single by Antonio Borello to put the host up 6-1.
Blackhawk added three more in the top of the fourth. Anthony Malagise doubled and Jarrod Malagise singled to start the rally, prompting Yohman to call on Chaikcic to relieve Chambers. Josh Reed walked to load the bases, Louie Sebastian hit a sacrifice fly and Zayne Priestas-Kish followed with a two-run double for a 9-1 lead.
"Blackhawk was really good offensively. They're a good team," Yohman said. "You get down that much to a team of their caliber, even though we had a great comeback performance yesterday, it's an uphill battle."
Chambers was charged with eight runs on six hits with five walks and two hit batters while striking out four in three-plus innings.
"Our kids were patient," Blackhawk manager Lou Wolber said. "We faced him two years ago in the semis and our kids knew he was really good. I don't think he had his best stuff today, though."
Uniontown put up one run in both the fourth and fifth but stranded three runners both innings.
Alex McClain and Brant Bonadio led off the fourth with singles and Chambers was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Tomsic got a pop out and a force out at home before walking Carson D'Amico to force in a run, then ended the frame with a strikeout.
CJ Gest walked and McClain was hit by a pitch with one out in the fifth. Bonadio singled in Gesk to make it 9-3. Tomsic got a strikeout, issued a walk to Braeden McKnight to load the bases then got another strikeout to end the inning.
"We had a lot of traffic on the bases," said Yohman whose team left 10 runners on base. "We just could never find that momentum-inducing hit. We had a lot of opportunities out there but just needed to execute a little bit better."
Blackhawk pushed across its final run in the sixth against Chaikcic when Tomsic drew a base-loaded walk. Chaikcic gave up two runs on two hits with four walks and one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings.
McClain finished up on the mound for Uniontown, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing one hit with three strikeouts.
Gesk capped the scoring in the seventh when he walked and eventually scored on Bonadio's grounder.
Tomsic hit the 105-pitch limit with one out in the seventh. Anthony Malagise finishing up from there.
Tomsic surrendered four runs on five hits with five walks, two hit batters and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Wolber commended Tomsic.
"Alex is a kid that came back for us," Wolber said. "He went down and played club sport baseball a little bit and at the end of the high school year he said, 'Hey, I want to play Legion.'
"He came through big for us today. My whole pitching staff did really well through the whole tournament."
Wolber felt the key to his team's performance was their relaxed state of mind.
"The biggest thing was they said, 'Coach, we're just going to go out and have fun,'" Wolber said. "They weren't tight at all."
Bonadio, who was a combined 10 for 14 (.714) over Uniontown's final four games, went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Chambers also had two hits and Gesk scored twice.
"We came into this game on a seven-game winning streak," Yohman said. "I really felt like we were playing our best baseball and we had Joe on the mound so we were very confident.
"Still, I'm real proud of these kids. It's the first time we've been able to get into the championship game when its been held here in Beaver County to my knowledge. So we broke through that barrier.
"We do lose some very good players. Joe Chambers, Alex McClain, Brant Bonadio, Nick Kumor, you start with those guys. They've been around the program for awhile now. We're going to lose a couple other seniors, Ben Diamond and Braeden McKnight, another couple kids who've contributed for quite awhile.
"You've got really good kids that represent this program and our hometown very well. The people that follow our team should be really proud of what these kids do."
The cupboard isn't bare after this season though, according to Yohman.
"We really like the group we have coming back," he said. "Bringing over a couple guys from Uniontown (High School) was a nice addition, Hunter Chaikcic and Christian Thomas fit in really well with our group here. The kids embraced them. We'll retool and we'll be looking to be right back in this spot next year."
NOTES: Charleroi second baseman Dan Varscharen was chosen for the Tyler Marburger Award as the player demonstrating the best sportsmanship during the tournament. The award is in honor of the former Blackhawk star who died at age 22 in 2010. His sister, Brianna Marburger, was on hand for the ceremony. Blackhawk's coach staff was selected for the Bob Amalia Award which goes to the coaching staff demonstrating the best sportsmanship. Amalia, the legendary Blackhawk coach, died of cancer in 2020.
