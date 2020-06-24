The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools which lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Don Porter has witnessed plenty of different scenarios in sports over the years.
Nothing comes close to this year and the COVID-19 pandemic, though.
“I’ve been involved in sports for over 30 years and I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said the Geibel Catholic athletic director. “It’s a shame.”
Porter, who also serves as the Gators boys basketball coach, was taking on a third duty this spring as Geibel’s track & field coach for the first time, but his squad never had a chance to get off the ground, nor did the school’s baseball and softball teams.
“It really affects so much more than meets the eye,” Porter said. “You have upcoming seniors this past season that really have depended on athletics to help them get into colleges and further their education.”
Porter, whose son Eric set track records at Mount Pleasant, expressed his sadness for all senior athletes in the area.
“If this would’ve happened to him, he never would’ve done that,” Porter said. “Who knows how much history was wiped out by not having athletics this spring for all the schools.”
Porter and Geibel principal Patricia Nickler were involved recently in putting together a plan for dealing with athletics and the coronavirus as requested by the WPIAL.
Still, it’s a fluid situation.
“We don’t know what the coronavirus is going to decide to do,” Porter said. “I’m hoping and praying that things will work out and we’ll be able to have seasons through the whole school year. But only the Good Lord knows what direction this will turn.
“Hopefully, eventually, we’ll get a cure or a vaccine for this and put it behind us.”
Track & Field
Porter was just beginning as the school’s track coach but did have one athlete he knew of who had great potential. That was three-sport star Enzo Fetsko, a senior who also played golf and was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball.
“It was disappointing,” Porter said. “We were really looking forward to see what Enzo could do in the mile this year because he had a super cross country season. He qualified for the WPIAL.”
Fetsko was a natural runner, according to Porter.
“He just showed up one day and ran,” Porter said. “But I could tell in basketball practice, he was always first in the suicide line and he had stamina upon stamina. Plus he had the body. He was thin and in good shape. He had a great runner’s body.”
Porter had another basketball player who was going to attempt double duty in the spring.
“Isaiah Krizner was going to try to do both baseball and track,” Porter said. “He was a jumper and hurdler.”
Baseball
Geibel’s baseball team has struggled in recent years but first-year coach Ryan Huey was doing his best to get the program turned around in 2020.
That began with in-house recruiting.
“That was a big thing I had to do this year so we could field a team. I was able to bring out some kids that some thought had no chance in coming out for baseball,” Huey said. “I talked three kids who hadn’t played baseball before to join the team. I’m a substitute teacher at Connellsville, but I also sub at Geibel sometimes, so it’s nice being able to go there during the day, talk to the kids in class and see their views on the team.”
Huey still had a small roster but was encouraged after practice began.
“I was finally starting to get a sense of where the kids were going to play, finally getting them comfortable with some positions,” he said. “I had six seniors and about 13 overall. I was really starting to see a transformation with them actually. They really enjoyed it and wanted to keep coming to practice and they were starting to get a hold of things.”
The Gators had four three-year lettermen coming into the season: third baseman-pitcher Adam Mucha, catcher-shortstop-pitcher Dominic Gallo, second baseman-pitcher Eli Haky and first baseman-pitcher Jake Mariotti.
First-year seniors were outfielder-pitcher Ethan Jellots and first baseman-pitcher Harrison Gentile.
“We had almost three weeks of practice in before all this happened and had only gotten outside about three times,” Huey said. “We didn’t get in any scrimmages or anything like that. That was kind of disappointing.”
Huey could tell the coronavirus situation was taking a turn for the worse early on.
“Whenever they started cancelling the NBA and the NHL I could sense this was going to be pretty bad,” he said. “I left that Friday and I sort of knew they wouldn’t be coming to school the next week even before there was any kind of announcement. I texted the guys and told them it’s not looking too good and I think things are going to start getting shut down here for awhile, and I’m not sure if we’re going to have a season or not.
“They were pretty upset.”
The Gators’ younger players could have benefited greatly from the experience of playing with the veteran seniors.
“A big setback I think is losing those seniors that had played before,” Huey said. “They had been through it all. They could’ve helped the program improve, and they deserved a better ending.”
Softball
Huey may have had one more senior on his roster as it turns out.
Hannah Geary, a three-year starter in baseball, was contemplating playing softball her senior year. She seemed to be leaning to a return to baseball, where she was the starting catcher, just as the season was put on hold.
The softball team, under head coach Rich Carbonara, still had a veteran presence in senior Maria Ruggieri, who would’ve been a four-year letterman.
The versatile Ruggieri played shortstop, catcher and pitcher, but never got the chance to even meet her teammates in a practice.
“We actually scheduled our first practice on that Monday when they cancelled everything,” Ruggieri said. “I was pretty doubtful from the beginning when I started to hear about everything that was happening with the virus. They pushed everything back two weeks, then they pushed it back again, and again. You got the feeling after awhile they weren’t going to get it in at all.”
Fellow seniors on the softball team were Anika Terry, Arielle Terry, Hannah Hampshire, Gayle Pokol and Mia Baranoski.
Ruggieri is currently playig for the Nitro Fastpitch travel team based in Pittsburgh.
“I feel so bad for my teammates,” Ruggieri said. “I play travel ball so I’m still getting a season but a lot of them are done now. They hung their cleats up for the last time and that’s sad. It’s so terrible what this virus has done.”
As Porter pointed out, there’s little the athletes can do besides roll with the punches.
“It’s nobody’s fault,” Porter said. “It is what it is. It’s a part of life that we’ve got to get through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.