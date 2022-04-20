Penn State Fayette’s baseball team struggled in the first half of this season but the Nittany Lions are roaring loudly now.
Coach Ryan Encapera’s squad was sitting at 3-12 overall and 0-3 in the PSUAC after being swept in a doubleheader at Penn State Mont Alto on March 26.
The Lions haven’t lost since. Penn State Fayette is 8-0 in April and on the verge of qualifying for the conference playoffs.
“Our hitting is our strength,” said Encapera, who is in his first year as Penn State Fayette’s head coach and his fifth year with the program. “We can swing it. We have a good lineup one through nine. We’ve hit well pretty much for the whole season.”
The team’s success has been sparked by several Fayette County products, such as Laurel Highlands graduates Nate Zimcosky, Josh Burns and Kaleb Scott, as well as Connellsville graduate Cade Warrick.
Zimcosky, the reigning PSUAC Hitter of the Week and USCAA Player of the Week, is leading the country in batting average at a sizzling .494 with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs, six stolen bases and 19 RBIs.
“Zim’s been great all year,” said Encapera of Zimcosky, who will transfer to Maine next season. “Cade Warrick has been great for us as well. He’s driving in runs, has a ton of RBIs. Josh Burns, a transfer from Cal U, is another one who is swinging the bat.”
Warrick is hitting .395 with a team-leading 25 RBIs. Burns is batting .379 with eight doubles and 18 RBIs.
“All the other guys in the lineup at one time or another have had great games as well,” Encapera pointed out. “It can really be anybody any game.”
The Lions have been effective on the mound as well.
“Yeah, our pitching’s been pretty good, too,” Encapera said. “They pitch well enough to keep us in it and we’ve been able to put games away with our bats.”
South Allegheny graduate Christopher Rendulic has a 5-2 record with five complete games in seven starts and a 4.50 ERA for the Lions. He’s tied for second in the USCAA in wins.
“Chris is our ace,” Encapera said. “He’s on a pretty good run, pitching-wise. Every game he gives us a chance to win. He’s a workhorse.
“Kaleb Scott has been big for us, too, both as a hitter and a pitcher. He’s had some games where he’s really swung it well and he’s saved some games for us and had a few starts. He’s played a big role in our streak.”
Scott is hitting .321, has two wins and leads the USCAA in saves with three.
“We’re playing better defensively right now, too,” Encapera said.
Several other local products have contributed to Penn State Fayette’s success. Connellsville graduates Kade Musgrove and Kyle Ridley are hitting .328 and .288, respectively. Ringgold graduate Matt Morgan is .254 with 12 RBIs.
Other area players on the roster are Laurel Highlands graduates Dylan Bohna and Alec McLay, Connellsville graduates Chase Burd and Kole Koontz and Monessen graduate Marcus Tansmore.
Encapera wasn’t worried about his team’s early-season losses.
“Our spring trip, we played some tough JUCO teams, some of the top in the nation,” Encapera said of an 0-5 record at the Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“We’ve turned it around and right now it’s looking pretty hopeful for us.”
The Lions are 11-12 overall and in third place in the PSUAC with an 8-3 mark. They can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Penn State Greater Allegheny (5-5 in the PSUAC) on Thursday at Penn State Fayette. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m.
“One game at a time,” Encapera stressed. “That’s what we’re focusing on, just trying to do our best each game.”
