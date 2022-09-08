The Jefferson-Morgan boys put up a home win at Greene County Country Club with a 265-311 victory over Beth-Center Wednesday afternoon in a Section 3-AA match.
Rocket golfers defeat visiting Beth-Center
- By the Herald-Standard
Thursday, September 8, 2022 2:17 AM
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 3-5) with 9-over 45. Clay Wilson (47), Grant Hathaway (51), Brendan Wood (61), and Jaxon Silbaugh (61) rounded out the scoring. Cole Burkett’s 70 was not used.
Gionna Peterson finished with 46 for the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-6). Vince Setaro (67), Sonya Peterson (64), Karson Keys (61), and Nick Wrenshaw (73) also counted in the final score.
Carmichaels 191, Brownsville N/S — The Falcons could only field four golfers in a Section 3-AA loss to the Mikes.
Liam Lohr and Dom Colarusso shared medalist honors for Carmichaels (6-1, 7-1) with 1-under 36. Mason Lapana finished with even-par 37. Dustin Hastings shot 38 and Patrick Holaren closed out the scoring with a 44. Tucker Whipkey’s 46 did not count.
Matthew Sethman shot 42 for the Falcons (0-6, 0-7). Ben Vojacek (53), Ethan Olesko (50), and Omarion Grayson (68) also played for Brownsville.
McGuffey 211, Bentworth 260 — The Highlanders kept pace with the Mikes in the Section 3-AA standings with a home victory against the Bentworth.
Nathan Coski (47), Ross Skerbetz (43), Colton Baldauf (59), Sam Wade (57), and Zeek Malanosky (54) had scoring rounds for the Bearcats (2-6, 2-7).
Logan Crowe was medalist for McGuffey (5-1, 6-1) with 37. Jacob Ross finished with 39.
Frazier 225, Elizabeth Forward 230 — The Commodores upended the visiting Warriors for a Section 8-AA victory at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Nixen Erdely led the way for Frazier (4-6) with 3-over 39. Jay Thompson (43), Dylan Keilbach (48), Tyler Morrison (48), and Aidan Hardy (47) also counted in the winning tally.
Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak was medalist with 37.
Albert Gallatin 243, McKeesport 271 — The Colonials returned home from Butlers Golf Course with a Section 2-AAA victory over the Tigers.
Trent Clemmer was the low man for Albert Gallatin (2-4, 2-5) with 7-over 43. Mikayla Hammond (45), Jackson Myers (52), Hayden Metts (52), and Greyson Jarrett (51) closed out the scoring.
Collin Klein led McKeesport (0-5, 1-5) with 45.
Girls golf
Connellsville 201, Norwin 208 — The Lady Falcons won a road Section 3-AAA match at Victory Hills Golf Course.
Paiton Ulery was the low golfer for Connellsville (4-3, 5-4) with 9-over 45. Abby Tikey (49), Elle Crislip (54), and Gabby Miller (53) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Falcons.
Alina Robb shot 49 for the Lady Knights.
