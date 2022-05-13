The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team closed the regular season Thursday afternoon with a 6-1 non-section victory against visiting Frazier.
Jefferson-Morgan now awaits word from today’s pairings announcement about its foe and game location in the Class A playoffs.
The Rockets scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, three in the third inning, and one in the fourth inning. The Commodores scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning.
Patrick Holaren started and pitched 5.1 innings for the win. He allowed one unearned run, struck out 10 and walked four. He also doubled and scored two runs.
The Rockets’ Austin Marinelli finished with a double, single and two RBI. Easton Hanko also had two hits and drove in two runs.
High school softball
Penn-Trafford 1, Yough 0 — The two WPIAL playoff-bound teams played the final regular season game close with the final difference Madison Rapp’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lady Warriors are seeded second in Class AAAAA with an overall record of 15-2.
Yough, seeded fourth in Class AAAA, enters the playoff with a 12-3 record.
Mia Smith was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Madi Horvat had two singles and Haley Bock one to account for the Lady Cougars’ hits.
