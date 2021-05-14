The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team checked off a few blocks Thursday afternoon in the Section 2-A finale against visiting Monessen.
The Rockets cruised to a 18-3 victory to secure sole possession of second place, and the win was the 375th for veteran coach John Curtis.
“Everyone is special. Everyone is exciting,” Curtis said of his win total. “Today was special because we clinched second place in the section alone. We should get a better seed (in the WPIAL playoff pairings).”
Jefferson-Morgan (8-2, 11-5) trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, before exploding for eight runs.
Monessen (1-9, 1-13) scored a run in the top of the third inning and the Rockets responded with three in the bottom of the inning.
The home team then invoked the mercy rule with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Winning pitcher Kyle Clayton and Bryce Bedilion doubled, and Owen Maddich added two singles. The Rockets only had five hits, but benefited from 10 walks, all scored, and six errors.
Clayton allowed five hits, walked four and struck out six in the win.
Sonny Thomas doubled for the Greyhounds.
Mapletown 16, Hundred (W.Va.) 1 — The Maples ended the season in grand style with a convincing non-section home victory.
Hundred scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Mapletown (3-9) rallied for seven in the bottom of the inning. The Maples added three runs in the bottom of the second inning and invoked the mercy rule with six runs in the fourth inning.
Brody Evans led the way for the Maples with two triples, a double, two runs scored and four RBI.
Lance Stevenson was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and scored three runs and drove in one. Landan Stevenson had two hits, two RBI and scored a run. AJ Vanata finished with three hits and three RBI. Logan Beck had a pair of hits and three RBI.
Eight Mapletown batters had at least one of the 18 hits, including Jeremiah Mick’s first hit of the season. His pinch-hit single drove in a run and he later scored.
Landan Stevenson scattered three hits, struck out nine and walked two for the win.
Softball
West Mifflin 14, Yough 2 — The Lady Cougars ended the Section 2-AAAA schedule with a loss to the visiting Lady Titans.
Winning pitcher Addie Hilligsberg scattered three hits and struck out 11, and belted a two-run home run.
Lauren Yuhas finished with three doubles and three RBI for West Mifflin (9-3, 15-4). Allyssa Schmidt doubled and drove in two runs. Emily Buchleitner finished with a double, three singles and four RBI.
Kaylyn Odelli had two of the Lady Cougars’ three hits.
Yough finishes with a 7-5 section record and 10-5 overall mark.
