CARMICHAELS -- Jefferson-Morgan built an early lead and survived couple of challenges from host Carmichaels for a 57-41 victory Wednesday night to win the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament title.
"Being young, these young guys are fighting every day to get better," said Jefferson-Morgan coach Brandon Lawless, a Carmichaels grad. "This is good experience for them. I liked the effort, the selflessness and the team effort.
"Next week is business (the start of section play)."
"Kudos to their effort. They executed well," said Carmichaels coach Ian McCombs. "A couple of times we got beat on loose balls and rebounds. They scored the second-chance points.
The Rockets put a nice run together in the first eight minutes, capped by Houston Guesman's 3-pointer, for a 20-10 lead.
Jefferson-Morgan had trouble scoring points in the second quarter and the Mikes (6-4) were able to slice into their deficit. Carmichaels outscored the visitors, 12-6, and trailed 26-22 at halftime.
"They went to a Triangle-2 and we couldn't get guys to make shots," said Lawless.
Carmichaels went over five minutes without scoring in the third quarter. Dominic Colarusso snapped the scoreless string with a 3-pointer with 2:50 left in the quarter.
Liam Lohr's steal and layup with 55 seconds left in the quarter closed the Mikes to 40-31, but Troy Wright answered with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 43-31 lead. Wright led all scorers with 20 points.
Aydan Adamson's layup with 5:48 left in the game again drew the Mikes to nine points at 45-36, only to have the Rockets (6-4) quickly respond with four quick points on John Woodward's layup and Guesman's steal and assist to Wright.
The Mikes (6-4) would draw no closer with the Rockets ending the quarter with a 14-10 advantage.
Guesman and Jordan Jacobs both scored 11 points for Jefferson-Morgan. Woodward, Wright and Guesman were named to the all-tournament team.
Anderson paced Carmichaels with 14 points. Adamson added 11 points. Colarusso was held to nine points, none of which came in the first and fourth quarters.
Anderson and Colarusso made the all-tournament team.
"We wanted to make Colarusso play in traffic," explained Lawless.
Mapletown invoked the mercy rule in the third quarter for a solid 55-25 victory in the consolation game against Beth-Center.
Mapletown (3-5) led 17-4 after the first quarter and 29-13 at halftime. The lead grew to 51-15 in the third quarter.
Braden McIntire led the Maples with 15 points. Landan Stevenson finished with 11 points.
Jason Zellie and Acie Lawrence both scored five points for the Bulldogs (1-8).
