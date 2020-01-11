Jefferson-Morgan rallied in the second half Friday night for a 65-63 Section 2-A victory over visiting Avella.
The Rockets (2-3, 4-9) trailed 39-31 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles in the second half, 34-24.
Tahj Jacobs scored a game-high 22 points for the Rockets. Troy Wright added 12.
Gabe Lis led the Eagles (1-4, 4-9) with 17 points. Tyler Cerciello added 16.
Section 2-A
Avella 26-13-12-12 -- 63
Jefferson-Morgan 18-13-16-18 -- 65
Avella: Gabe Lis 17, Tyler Cerciello 16. Jefferson-Morgan: Tahj Jacobs 22, Troy Wright 12. Records: Avella (1-4, 4-9), Jefferson-Morgan (2-3, 4-9).
