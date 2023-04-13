AVELLA — Jefferson-Morgan dug out of a hole in the top of the fifth inning but wound up being buried in the bottom half of the frame in suffering a key Section 1-A baseball loss at Avella on Wednesday.
Isaiah Bradick had two hits and four RBIs and Hayden Gatewood delivered a two-run double in a seven-run fifth inning that invoked the mercy rule in the Eagles’ 13-3 victory.
Avella (5-1, 7-1) maintains its second-place spot behind first-place Carmichaels (4-0) and one game ahead of third-place California (4-2) in the standings.
Coach John Curtis’ youthful Rockets (1-5, 2-6), who have only one senior and eight freshmen on their roster, drop two games in back of fourth-place West Greene (2-2) and one behind fifth-place Fort Cherry (1-3). The top four teams in the section qualify for the playoffs. J-M does own a win over the Trojans but was swept by the Mikes and Eagles.
Brian Humensky doubled and Bryce Wright had two RBIs for the Eagles who also got a single, three stolen bases and two runs from Brian Martos and a single, walk, RBI, stolen base and two runs from Colton Burchianti.
The Eagles, coached by Jason Fogg, led 1-0 after three innings then pushed across five runs in the top fourth to go up 6-0.
Jefferson-Morgan cut the lead in half with three runs in the top of the fifth. Drew Adams hit a sacrifice fly, Brock Bayles had a run-scoring single and Jaymison Robinson singled and scored in the inning.
Robinson wound up with two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Avella’s big fifth inning included Gatewood’s double, singles by Burchianti and Bradick, four hit batters and two errors. Cole Jaworowski’s sacrifice fly ended the game.
Martos pitched all five inning to earn the win. The right-hander gave up seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Bayles, the first of three J-M pitchers, took the loss. The left-hander allowed six runs on four hits with one strikeout.
