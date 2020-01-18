Jefferson-Morgan took a 16-point halftime lead and held on for a 62-50 Section 2-A victory against Mapletown on Friday at Mapletown High School.
The Rockets (3-4, 5-11) had a 25-16 advantage after the first quarter, and after outscoring the home team, 13-6, in the second period, had a 38-22 lead at the half. The Maples (0-7, 0-13) cut the deficit to 48-36 after a 14-10 edge in the third. Both scored 14 in the final period.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Tajh Jacobs had a game-high 21 points.
Mapletown’s Chuck Lash had 18 points, and teammate Landan Stevenson added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.