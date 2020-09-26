Colt Fowler scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter and Jefferson-Morgan held on for a 22-14 Tri-County South Conference victory Friday night over visiting Monessen.
Jonathan Wolfe, who rushed for 181 yards, spotted the Rockets to a 16-0 lead in the first half on touchdown runs of 4 and 9 yards, and a pair of two-point conversion runs.
Monessen's Jermere Majors returned a fumble seven yards and Shane Swope scored the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 16-8.
Swope scored late in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard run.
Tri-County South Conference
Monessen 0-0-8-6 -- 14
Jefferson-Morgan 8-8-0-6 -- 22
First Quarter
JM: Jonathan Wolfe 4 run (Jonathan Wolfe run)
Second Quarter
JM: Jonathan Wolfe 9 run (Jonathan Wolfe run)
Third Quarter
Mon: Jermere Majors 7 fumble return (Shane Swope run)
Fourth Quarter
JM: Colt Fowler 1 run (run failed)
Mon: Shane Swope 20 run (run failed)
