Jahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 23 points, the final one giving him 1,000 for his career, but it wasn’t enough as Jefferson-Morgan fell to visiting Chartiers-Houston, 61-57, in a non-section boys basketball battle Wednesday night.
Four players reached double figures for the Bucs (8-11), led by Ahlijah Vaden with 17 points. Austin Arnold chipped in with 15 points, Lucas Meyers had four-3-pointers and 14 points and Jake Mele scored 11 points.
The Rockets (5-10) led 16-14 after the first quarter but Chartiers-Houston surged to a 34-27 halftime advantage and held a 49-38 lead after three quarters.
Jefferson-Morgan out-scored the visitors 19-12 in the final frame but it wasn’t enough.
Josh Wise made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for J-M. Colt Fowler added 10 points.
Jacobs, who is a junior, notched his 1,000th point with under two minutes left in the game. He is the Rockets’ third 1,000-point scorer in the last four years. Jalen Torres and D.J. Garrett, to son of J-M coach Dennis Garrett, both hit the milestone in 2018.
Dennis Garrett holds the school’s three-year record of 1,356 points. Calvin Wilson, who scored over 1,600 points for the Rockets, holds the overall record.
Frazier 64, Clairton 60 — Frazier scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a non-section road victory at Clairton.
The Bears (3-10) led 32-24 at halftime and maintained the 8-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Frazier outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 21-9.
Owen Newcomer paced the Commodores (17-3) with a game-high 24 points. Noah Oldham scored 13, and Colton Arison and Kenny Fine both finished with 11 points.
Andre Henderson led Clairton with 21 points. Vinny Moody added 10.
Washington 80, Brownsville 19 — The Prexies held the visiting Falcons scoreless in the first quarter for a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Ayden Teeter scored seven points for Brownsville (2-8, 3-9).
Tayshawn Levy (21), Brandon Patterson (12), Davoun Fuse (12), and Ruben Gordon (10) all finished in double figures for Washington (11-1, 12-4).
Charleroi 82, Beth-Center 64 — The Cougars bookended 20-plus point quarters for a Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Charleroi (8-3, 11-5) scored 27 points in the first quarter and closed with 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Will Wagner led the Cougars with a game-high 27 points. Jake Caruso hit five 3-pointers to finish with 20 points, Zach Usher had 15 and Ben Shields added 10.
Rueben Miller paced the Bulldogs (2-8, 5-9) with 20 points. Cameron Palmer (16) and Colby Kuhns (16) also finished in double figures.
Monessen 49, Carmichaels 46 — The Greyhounds outscored the visiting Mikes in the fourth quarter, 19-15, to secure a Section 4-AA home victory.
Carmichaels (5-4, 9-5) led 10-4 after the first quarter and 24-11 at halftime, but Monessen rallied in the third quarter, 19-7.
Kiante Robinson led the way for the Greyhounds (6-3, 8-7) with a game-high 19 points. Chas Mrlack finished with 12.
Chris Barrish paced the Mikes with 15 points. Drake Long scored 10 and Mike Stewart added nine.
West Greene 42, Mapletown 37 — The Pioneers rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory at Mapletown.
The Maples (3-7, 4-8) led 27-26 after the third quarter with West Greene holding a 16-10 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Chase Blake led the Pioneers (2-8, 2-12) with a game-high 14 points. Caleb Rice added 11.
Landan Stevenson and Brandon McIntire both scored 11 points for Mapletown.
Baldwin 68, Albert Gallatin 55 — The Highlanders out-scored visiting Albert Gallatin 42-28 in the second half to pull away for a non-section win.
Joey Starzynski led Class 6A Baldwin (6-12) with a game-high 20 points. James Wesling and Connor Gitzen added 13 and 10 points.
Nate English topped the Class 5A Colonials (10-6) in scoring with 19 points and Dylan Shea tossed in 14 points.
Albert Gallatin led 10-9 after the first quarter and 27-26 at halftime.
Bentworth 70, Avella 66 — The Eagles scored 31 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to rally for a non-section road win at Bentworth.
The Bearcats (2-12) led 20-5, 41-18 and 50-35 at the quarter breaks.
Landon Urcho led Bentworth with 19 points. Jerzy Timlin (17), Christian May (13), and Nathan Menzer (12) also scored in double figures for the Bearcats.
Donovon Avolio scored 27 points, including a school-record eight 3-pointers, for Avella (7-11). Tanner Teramsky finished with 17 points and Gabe Lis added 14.
Jeannette 69, California 34 — The Jayhawks led 40-14 at halftime and didn’t look back for a non-section victory over the visiting Trojans.
Corey Frick scored 11 points for California (4-5). Anton Good led Jeannette with 17 points and Keith Rockmore Jr. added 13.
Fort Cherry 74, Waynesburg Central 53 — The Raiders’ Chase Henkins poured in a game-high 33 points, but the Rangers managed to secure a non-section home victory.
Fort Cherry (11-6) led 14-13, 38-28 and 52-39 at the quarter breaks.
Waynesburg slips to 2-15 overall.
Lane Miller finished with 15 points for Fort Cherry, and Nathan Turk and Dylan Rogers both scored 14. Owen Norman added 10.
Girls basketball
Trinity 55, Connellsville 11 — The Lady Hillers rolled to a Section 3-AAAAA victory at Connellsville.
Trinity (11-0, 17-1) led 17-2, 29-7 and 47-9 at the quarter breaks.
Alyssa Clutter scored a game-high 25 points for the Lady Hillers. Madison Kinneer finished with five points for the Lady Falcons (6-6, 6-7).
Belle Vernon 58, Ligonier Valley 31 — Taylor Rodriguez scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Lady Leopards to a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Rodriguez also finished with seven assists, four steals and four rebounds.
Viva Kreis added 14 points for Belle Vernon (6-4, 9-7), and Grace Henderson had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-11, 0-13) with 18 points.
Washington 54, Brownsville 37 — The Prexies extended their lead throughout the game for a Section 2-AAA home victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Emma Seto shared game-scoring honors for Brownsville (1-8, 1-9) with 23 points.
Cass Lewis also scored 23 points for Washington (5-6, 7-8). Kyla Woods added 13 points.
Charleroi 49, Bentworth 12 — The Lady Cougars rolled to a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Bentworth girls slip to 0-9 in the section and 1-15 overall. Charleroi improves to 6-5 in the section and 8-8 overall.
Frazier 39, Beth-Center 33 — The visiting Lady Commodores built a sizable halftime lead and then held off a second-half rally by the Lady Bulldogs for a Section 2-AA victory.
Frazier (3-7, 5-13) led 11-2 after the first quarter and 28-12 at halftime, but Beth-Center cut the deficit to 32-27 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Commodores held a slim 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Delaney Warnick led the Frazier attack with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Teammate Taylor Hazelbaker contributed 10 points, two assists and two steals.
Julia Ogradowski scored a game-high 16 points for Beth-Center (0-9, 3-11). Anna Sloan added 15.
Blairsville 60, Uniontown 34 — Blairsville returned home from Uniontown with a non-section victory.
Julia Points led the visitors with a game-high 19 points. Isabel Pynos added 14.
Jersey Greer paced the Lady Raiders (3-16) with 10 points. Summer Hawk finished with nine points.
Hempfield 55, Ringgold 16 — The Lady Rams lost a non-section road game to the Lady Spartans.
Hempfield goes to 4-8 overall, while Ringgold is 2-12.
Men’s basketball
Chatham 66, Waynesburg 64 — The Yellow Jackets carried the first half, but Chatham had a stronger second half to rally for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road victory.
Waynesburg (2-3, 2-3) was leading at halftime, 43-25. Chatham then outscored the Yellow Jackets in the second half, 41-21, for the win.
Jansen Knotts continued his strong play for Waynesburg with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Alonzo led the Yellow Jackets with 23 points. Matt Popeck added 17 points.
Ben Pollock had a double-double for Chatham (3-3, 3-3) with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Marcus Cintron led the visitors with 17 points. Simon Boyer added 11.
