Tajh Jacobs had a game-high 23 for Jefferson-Morgan, but Geibel Catholic pulled out a 76-60 victory in Section 2-A play on Tuesday at Geibel Catholic High School.
The Gators (2-2, 6-3) had a 27-16 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the Rockets, 11-10, in the second, took a 38-26 advantage into the halftime break.
The home team had a 24-12 edge in the third before Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 2-9) outscored Geibel Catholic, 22-14, in the fourth.
The Gators’ Andrew Howard had 20 points. Teammate Cole Kendall made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Ryan Anderson had 18 for the home team.
The Rockets’ Lou Debolt added 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.