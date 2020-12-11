Dennis Garrett wants to make sure his team is in tip-top shape by time the high school basketball season tips off.
That's an important factor for a team that likes to press.
Or needs to press, as the veteran Jefferson-Morgan boys basketball coach put it.
"We're not a perimeter shooting team," Garrett said. "We don't have any pure shooters. We don't have anybody who can stop on a dime, pull up and make the mid-range shot consistently. We've got to work it in and we've got to rely on causing turnovers and our fast break.
"That's one of our better options. We did a good bit of pressing last year so they're used to it. The hardest thing is getting them into better shape. We're in decent shape right now but they're not in game shape yet. Not for what we want to do.
"But the game plan is to run and play defense."
The Rockets lost one starter from last year's team which went 5-17 overall and 3-9 in Section 2-A. Jefferson-Morgan has been moved up in classification for the 2020-21 season and will now compete in Section 4-AA along with Frazier, Carmichaels, California, Monessen and Bentworth.
"It's a tough section," Garrett said. "At this stage, if you don't put the ball in the hoop, you're not going to win. Our best way to put the ball in the hoop is forcing turnovers and getting high-percentage shots."
Jefferson-Morgan returns its leading scorer from a year ago, junior guard Tahjere Jacobs.
"He's our best offensive threat but he got suspended last year for three games and that really hurt us," Garrett said. "I'm hoping all that is behind him now."
Other key returning juniors are forwards Colt Fowler and Josh Wise and guard Josh Jacobs. Also back are sophomore guard Troy Wright and senior guard Mikael Stacy.
"Wise was our sixth man last year but he'll likely be starting now," Garrett said. "I'm expecting more scoring out of Fowler and Wright this year. They were probably our next two leading scorers last year behind Tahj.
"Fowler and Wise will be our main rebounders, but, really, we're all going to have to rebound."
Sophomore Cole Jones was expected to have an impact but a collarbone injury suffered playing football will force him to miss the entire basketball season.
"That hurts our depth for sure," Garrett said.
"We have a young team but they know the system. I'd say Fowler and Wright are the team leaders."
Garrett is in his eighth consecutive year as coach of the Rockets and 10th overall as J-M boys coach. Interestingly, Garrett had a break of 22 years between stints.
"I was head coach my senior year in college there," Garrett explained. "That was 1979-80. They didn't have anybody that was going to take it over and I was the only applicant. I got hired and stayed a second year but I was made a co-head coach with Howard Hair.
"Then I left but I came back when the job opened up again in 2013 and have been here since then."
Garrett and his son, DL Garrett, who he coached for four years, are both members of Jefferson-Morgan's 1,000-point club. Dennis Garrett is still the Rockets' all-time leading scorer with 1,365 points.
Arthur Cage returns as Garrett's assistant coach.
