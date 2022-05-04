Jefferson-Morgan needed to work overtime Tuesday afternoon to clinch a Section 2-A baseball playoff berth, escaping a bases-loaded situation to hold on for a 9-8 victory at Mapletown.
The Rockets finish 5-5 in section play and improve to 6-5 overall. The Maples close with an 0-10 record in the section.
Jefferson-Morgan broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the top of the eighth inning, the first two scoring on Easton Hanko's single.
The Maples fought back in the bottom of the inning, drawing to a run with one out and the bases loaded.
However, the Rockets came up with a defensive gem, a 1-2-3 double play to end the game. Liam Ankrom fielded a comebacker to the mound, fired to catcher Patrick Holaren, and Holaren completed the game-ending double play with a strike to first baseman Mason Sisler.
"I wish I had radar gun on (Holaren's throw) to first base. It was a pea," said Jefferson-Morgan coach John Curtis.
Jefferson-Morgan led 1-0 after one inning and 2-1 after three innings. Mapletown rallied for a 4-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning and the Rockets forced extra innings with two runs in the top of the seventh inning on Brenton Barnhart's two-run single with one out.
Brody Ross earned the win with two innings for work, allowing three runs with one strikeout and one walk.
Ankrom picked up the final two outs for the save.
Mapletown's Landan Stevenson, who went 5.1 innings as the starter, went 3-for-5 with a double and two singles. He drove in two runs and scored three.
A.J. Vanata, Clay Menear and Zach Brewer all had two hits. Jeremiah Mick doubled.
Holaren had a solid game at the plate with a double, two singles, three stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored. He also caught the first 7.1 innings of the game.
Ankrom finished with a pair of singles, two runs scored and two RBI. The Rockets had nine stolen bases.
High school softball
West Greene 18, Avella 0 -- The Lady Pioneers only had seven hits, but received 22 walks for an easy Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene improves to 8-0 in the section and 9-3 overall.
Payton Gilbert allowed only two hits for her first varsity win. She struck out five and walked four.
The Lady Pioneers' Katie Lampe walked four times, drove in two runs and scored three times. London Whipkey finished with a triple, two singles and four RBI.
Taylor Karran had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Lexi Six, Olivia Kiger and Anna Durbin all had two RBI.
Waynesburg Central 8, Brownsville 0 -- The Lady Raiders put the Section 3-AAA game away with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.
Kylee Goodman, Hannah Wood, Kayleigh Varner, and Morgan Stephenson all drove in a run for Waynesburg.
