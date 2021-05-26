Riverview needed only five innings to take a 12-2 victory from Jefferson-Morgan in the WPIAL Class A semifinals at Plum High School on Tuesday.
The Raiders (11-6) scored four runs in the first inning and followed that with two in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth on Tyler Zellefrow’s bases-clearing triple to close out the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
The Rockets (13-6) scored twice in the bottom of the first when Bryce Bedilion hit an RBI triple and came home on a sacrifice fly to pull within 4-2 but J-M could get no closer.
After a well-pitched game with a solid defensive effort in a 6-1 win over Rochester on Monday, Jefferson-Morgan committed three errors and its pitchers walked eight batters on Tuesday.
Vince Shook was the winning pitcher for Riverview. Luke Migely contributed a double.
Easton Hanko doubled for the Rockets. Kyle Clayton was the starting and losing pitcher.
Jefferson-Morgan will play Eden Christian in the third-place consolation game for a spot in the PIAA playoffs with the day, site and time to be determined.
