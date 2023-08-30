Urijah Teasdale and Brock Bayles both broke 40 at Greene County Country Club Tuesday afternoon to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 216-221 non-section win over visiting Charleroi.
Teasdale was medalist for the Rockets (3-3) with 1-over 37. Bayles finished a shot behind at 38. Clay Wilson (42), Grant Hathaway (48), and Brendan Wood (51) rounded out the scoring in the victory. Brayden Ellsworth’s 52 was not used.
Gage Patterson was the low man for Charleroi (3-4) with 3-over 39. Ethan Hartley and Jake Chambers both shot 44. Elliot Lenhart (46) and Jake Corrin (48) also counted in the final score. Joel Chambers’ 50 did not count.
Uniontown 203, Connellsville 223 — Logan Voytish led the way for the Red Raiders with an even-par 36 for a non-section victory over the Falcons at Uniontown Country Club.
Wade Brugger scored 3-over 39 for Uniontown (6-1). Greg Fox (45), Colton Mathias (41), and Levi Gilleland (42) closed out the scoring rounds. Tate Musko’s 53 did not count.
Eli Armstrong paced Connellsville (4-3) with 3-over 39. Ethan Porreca shot 40 and Christian Firestone finished with 44. Derek Routzahn (48) and Nicky Farrell (52) also counted in the final score. Christian Burd’s 52 was not used.
Chartiers-Houston 234, Bentworth 279 — The Bucs were tough at Washington Country Club for a non-section win over the Bearcats.
Ross Skerbetz (48), Blake Reed (54), Wyatt Snyder (58), Sam Wade (60), and Jacob Burt (59) scored for Bentworth (1-4).
Nate Gregory was the low man for Chartiers-Houston (2-3) with 45.
Uniontown 3, California 2 — The Lady Raiders won the final three sets Monday night for a non-section road victory.
California won the opening two sets, 25-14, 25-16. Uniontown stormed back to win the next three sets, 25-21, 25-22, 15-8.
Miah DeShields (8 kills, 11 blocks) and Aidan Evans (9 kills) had solid performances for the Lady Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.