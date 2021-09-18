Cole Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for one Friday night as Jefferson-Morgan opened Tri-County South Conference play with a 32-0 victory over visiting Avella.
Jones had touchdown passes of 10 yards to Colt Fowler and 38 yards to Collin Bisceglia in the first half. He added an 18-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Bisceglia also had a 14-yard touchdown run for the Rockets (1-0, 1-3). Joshua Wise returned an interception 25 yards for a score.
Tri-County South Conference
Avella 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Jefferson-Morgan 6-6-6-14 -- 32
First Quarter
JM: Colt Fowler10 pass from Cole Jones (run failed)
Second Quarter
JM: Collin Bisceglia 38 pass from Cole Jones (run failed)
Third Quarter
JM: Cole Jones 18 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
JM: Joshua Wise 25 interception return (Ryan Baker run)
JM: Collin Bisceglia 14 run (run failed)
Records: Avella (0-1, 1-4), Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 1-3).
