Pajak makes the podium

Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak finished third in the boys brown race Friday at the 48th Lehigh Paul Short Run with a time of 14:58.40. Hatboro Horsham senior Brian DiCola finished first in a time of 14:43.20.

 Submitted photo

Elizabeth Forward's Patrick Burgos and Belle Vernon's Tessa Rodriguez ran to first-place finishes Saturday at the Bald Eagle Invitational held at White Oak Park.

