Jarell Rodriguez didn't enter the high school head coaching ranks in an ideal situation.
He was just hired in the fall to coach a Jefferson-Morgan girls basketball team with no seniors and just one junior amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has already robbed him of two weeks of practice.
Rodriguez isn't complaining, though.
"I'm happy to be here," he said.
This is Rodriguez' first job at the high school level but he played college ball at Waynesburg University so he knows basketball.
"I've coached youth sports boys and girls for the last four years at Jefferson-Morgan," Rodriguez said. "We were concentrating more on teaching the fundamentals at that level. But up here it's definitely a different tune. You're more structured in running plays, teaching how to effectively screen, defensive positioning, all those things."
Rodriguez' roster is filled with underclassmen.
"I don't have any seniors on the team and Savannah Clark is my only junior," he said. "So we're really young. But we have some talent, definitely some girls with speed and that's what I plan on utilizing.
"Right now we have 11 girls on the team but the numbers are fluctuating depending on what happens with this COVID situation. I originally had 16 signed up. There were a few girls who opted not to play this year because of the COVID situation."
Clark is the girl the rest of the team looks up to.
"Savannah is definitely the leader of the group," Rodriguez said. "She'll play point guard and shooting guard."
Clark leads the way for a group of seven player that look to be in Rodriguez' rotation.
"Kayla Larkin is a freshman who will run point and two-guard also," Rodriguez said. "Kaleigh Coneybeer is a sophomore who's fast and a ballhandler too. Ali Ostrich and Lacey Ryan are freshmen.
"For my big girls I have sophomores Payton Farabee and Catherine Diamond, who will probably be my center."
Rodriguez and assistant coach Jimmy Wood are in the process of putting in his new system.
"I want to be defense first and I want to generate offense off my defense with steals, fast breaks and just change of possessions," Rodriguez said. "I like more like a run-and-gun style for offense. I want to use a decent amount of pressure on the defensive end with more traps. That way our opponents are too comfortable bringing the ball up.
"We'll see where we're at conditioning-wise because we were out two weeks because of COVID at our school which threw a damper on our plans, but I would love to do full-court a little bit."
The Lady Rockets were 3-16 overall and 3-9 in Section 2-A last season, and remain in that same section this year with, besides California, the same cast of opponents: West Greene, Monessen, Geibel Catholic, Avella and Mapletown. The Lady Trojans were pushed up into Class 2A this season.
"I told the girls if you give me effort that's all I ask for," Rodriguez said. "We're going to learn and grow together. I know they had some struggles last year. That's in the past though. I'm looking ahead, looking forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.