Jarell Rodriguez feels the arrow is pointing up as he enters his second year at the helm of the Jefferson-Morgan girls basketball team.
Rodriguez stepped in last season with the goal of trying to revive a program that had a dwindling roster. The Lady Rockets went 3-12 overall, including a WPIAL playoff loss, and 2-8 in Section 2-A.
"We had trouble with numbers last year and COVID obviously didn't help matters," Rodriguez said. "I have a nice core of players this season.
"We have 10 girls right now. We're still really young. All of the freshman girls I had, they stayed. I didn't have any seniors last year. I have two this year."
One of those is returning starter Savannah Clark.
"Savannah will be my point guard," Rodriguez said. "She's an aggressive player and my top advocate. She's a four-year player who was here when times were rough and let's the other girls know things are a lot better now than before."
Rodriguez has three other girls with returning experience.
"Kayla Larkin is a sophomore. Kayla is more aggressive this year in looking for her shot," Rodriguez said. "She was a little bit passive last year trying to get everybody involved and sometimes would miss out on her own opportunities to score. This year she's definitely stepped out of that and into more of a leader role, which we're pretty excited about.
"I also have sophomores Ali Ostrich and Lacey Ryan. There are some other girls we have in the rotation. Kaleigh Coneybeer and Jillian Katruska are both juniors."
Rodriguez has a freshman with potential as well.
"Leighana Gooden is actually really good," Rodriguez said. "Last year she didn't get a chance to play because she had scoliosis and had to get back surgery. She'll be very helpful for us coming off the bench.
"That's my top group."
Rodriguez still lost a few players along the way to the start of the season.
"I had 15 come out, but in just trying to build a program that does it right, I told them all it's not going to be you just come on the team and you letter. You're going to have to work and work because we have goals.
"Some started dropping after that but it's for the best. Ten is a good number. I have a really big eighth-grade group on the way. My wife Rachel coaches the middle school girls."
Some of the departed girls were post players which leaves the Lady Rockets a bit undersized.
"Rebounding is something we're going to have to do collectively," said Rodriguez, who will again be assisted by Jimmy Wood. "All of our big girls either couldn't keep up when we were conditioning or just decided not to come back out. So we're really small.
"We're just going to have to play faster and more aggressive than they other teams we play."
