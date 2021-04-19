No one was certain what to expect when much ballyhooed freshman Rodney Gallagher stepped into the Laurel Highlands boys basketball starting lineup last season.
After he established himself as an elite high school player with a spectacular first year in which he led the Mustangs to a WPIAL championship, all eyes were were on Gallagher heading into his sophomore season, along with the immense pressure those goes with lofty expectations.
He didn’t disappoint.
Gallagher turned in another stellar performance during the 2020-21 season and is the Herald-Standard Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
The 6-foot point guard averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game in leading Laurel Highlands to the Section 1-AAAAA title with a 9-0 record.
Coach Rick Hauger’s Mustangs were 14-4 overall, which included a 12-game winning streak that was snapped by eventual WPIAL champion New Castle in the district semifinals, 69-60. The Hurricanes won their other three WPIAL playoff games by 14 points or more.
Gallagher kept up his penchant for excelling in the clutch, hitting pressure free throws and shots throughout the season. He scored 329 points giving him a two-year total of 920.
Gallagher continues to draw NCAA Division I interest but his most recent scholarship offers, ironically, have come in football from Michigan State, Syracuse and North Carolina State. He even accepted an offer to play in the prestigious All-American Bowl his senior year in 2023.
Gallagher has received both football and basketball offers from Pitt and Penn State, and also has football offers from West Virginia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Toledo and William & Mary, along with basketball offers from Wake Forest, Illinois, Rhode Island and Hampton.
Gallagher is joined in the H-S “Top 10” team by teammates Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields, who are also sophomores, meaning the Mustangs should be a force to contend with the next two years.
Albert Gallatin also put two players on the “Top 10” list in seniors Nate English and AJ Blyden. English capped his stellar career with perhaps his best all-around season, thanks in large part to avoiding injuries that had plagued him in recent years, and the high-flying Blyden was one of the most exciting players to watch in the WPIAL.
Also on the “Top 10” list is Player of the Year runner-up Belle Vernon junior Devin Whitlock, whose offensive and defensive prowess helped lift the Leopards to a WPIAL No.1 ranking in Class AAAA for most of the season before a loss to North Catholic in the district semifinals.
Uniontown senior Da’marr Lewis is another player with all-around skill who is on the “Top 10” list. Lewis could score inside and outside, but his outstanding passing ability made him elite.
Rounding out the “Top 10” list are Frazier seniors Owen Newcomer and Luke Santo and Carmichaels junior Chris Barrish who helped lead their teams to winning seasons after losing campaigns last year.
The Coach of the Year is Frazier’s Zach Keefer, who took a senior-oriented team coming off a 4-18 record and completely flipped that around with a sparkling 18-4 record this year.
The Commodores had 11-game-winning streak and finished in first place in Section 4-AA with a 9-1 record. It was the program’s first section championship in 31 years.
In addition to Hauger and Keefer, Joe Salvino led Belle Vernon to a section title also. The Leopards swept through Section 3-AAAA with a 9-0 mark and were 13-2 overall in reaching the WPIAL final four.
Also turning in notable coaching performances were Shea Fleenor who guided the Colonials (6-3, 10-7) to a second-place finish behind LH in Section 1-AAAAA ahead of Thomas Jefferson, and Bill Wiltz, who led Charleroi (8-3, 12-6) to second place in Section 4-AAA behind Washington.
The complete Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Basketball Team follows:
Player of the Year: Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands.
Coach of the Year: Zach Keefer, Frazier.
Top 10
Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher, Brandon Davis, Keondre DeShields
Albert Gallatin: Nate English, AJ Blyden.
Frazier: Owen Newcomer, Luke Santo
Belle Vernon: Devin Whitlock
Carmichaels: Chris Barrish
Uniontown: Da’marr Lewis
Second Team
Dylan Shea and Ja’Shir Kean, Albert Gallatin; Quinton Martin and Daniel Gordon, Belle Vernon; Nathan O’Savage, California; Drake Long and Michael Stewart, Carmichaels; Will Wagner and Zach Usher, Charleroi; Zach Boyd and Vernon Settles, Elizabeth Forward; Tahjere Jacobs, Jefferson-Morgan; Chas Mrlack, Monessen; Demetrius Butler, Ringgold; Bakari Wallace, Uniontown; Gamal Marballie, Yough.
Third Team
Hunter Sexton, Albert Gallatin; Jake Haney, Belle Vernon; Easton McDaniel, Beth-Center; Colton Arison and Chase Hazelbaker, Frazier; Jaydis Kennedy, Geibel Catholic; Jayden Pratt, Caleb Palumbo and Nick Egnot, Laurel Highlands; Landon Stevenson, Mapletown; Jonas King and Nathan Kubasky, Mount Pleasant; Nick Peccon, Ringgold; Brian Sykes and Josh Curry Jones, Uniontown; Chase Haskins, Waynesburg Central; Caleb Rice and Chase Blake, West Greene; Terek Crosby, Yough.
Honorable Mention
Landon Urcho, Bentworth; Cameron Palmer, Ruben Miller and Cody Kuhns, Beth-Center; Aiden Teeter and Derrick Tarpley Jr., Brownsville; Josh Marietta and Liam Youdell, Connellsville; Noah Oldham, Frazier; Tre White, Geibel Catholic; Colt Fowler, Jefferson-Morgan; Lance Stevenson, Mapletown; Zach Cernuto and Ty Keffer, Southmoreland; Dawson Fowler, Waynesburg Central; Ian Van Dyne, West Greene.
