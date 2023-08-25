With the Brownsville football program entering its second season as an independent, and with his staff entering their second year as coaches, Skooter Roebuck is happy with the growth he has seen since this time last year.
“I think the kids, their attitudes are different and know what to expect from us,” said Roebuck. “They have turned out pretty well during the summer and we had decent numbers for heat acclimation.
“The kids see the culture changing.”
Brownsville, which heads to Bentworth in Week 0 to open its eight-game schedule, has their numbers going in the right direction.
“We have 34 dressed, which isn’t great for Triple A, but when you compare it to where the program was, I consider it sort of a win,” said Roebuck. “We just want to get better week by week.
“We want to teach them basic football, build some confidence and we just want to see them have success. We have some skilled guys and some linemen.”
The Falcons return five offensive starters and five on the defensive side of the ball.
The five on offense are senior quarterback Harlan Davis, senior tailback AJ Evans, who returns from surgery, senior slot receiver Donovan Wimmer, senior wide receiver Rylan Johnson and junior lineman Michael Ulery. Junior tight end Jeremy Praster was a spot starter last season.
Defensively, Davis is back at safety, Ulery on the defensive line, both Evans and Wimmer at cornerback and sophomore Kaedan Wimmer at free safety, with Roebuck adding that Kaedan Wimmer may see some snaps on offense at quarterback as well because he “throws a nice ball," according to Roebuck.
Roebuck also mentioned three other players who will get plenty of playing time: sophomore Alex Booker (H-back, fullback, tight end and linebacker), freshman center Eli Booker and senior Dylan Brachna, who will line up at either guard or tackle on offense and either on the defensive line or at middle linebacker on defense.
When talking about other positions, Roebuck took a positive approach.
“We are looking for a surprise or two from other guys,” he said. “We have five or six freshmen, and a couple others who will spot here or there and will play special teams. They will help us.”
Brownsville has two games schedule against Uniontown and will also play Albert Gallatin, Shady Side (Ohio), and Meyersdale.
