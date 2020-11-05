Rachel Rohanna advanced to the third round of the Symetra Tour Championship Wednesday afternoon right at the cut with a two-round total of 8-over 152.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in a four-way tie for 57th place after starting the day the day in 29th place.
Laura Wearn and Frida Kinhult share the lead midway through the tournament at 5-under 139.
Rohanna shot 2-over 74 in Tuesday’s first round, but slipped to 78 in the second round. She had only one birdie in the second round to go with one double bogey and five bogeys.
She played the front in the second round in 2-over 38 and the back in 40.
Rohanna only hit 4-of-14 fairways and 10-of-18 greens in regulation in the second round. She needed 30 putts to get through the round.
She had two birdies and four bogeys in the first round.
