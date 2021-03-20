Rachel Rohanna fired a 3-under 69 Friday to advance to the third round of the season-opening Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic.
The Waynesburg Central graduate has a two-round total of 5-under 139. Rohanna started the second round in ninth place and enters the weekend in the same position.
Amateur Olivia Mehaffey holds the lead at the midpoint with 11-under 133.
Rohanna carded four birdies and one bogey in the second round. She had six birdies and four bogeys in the opening round for a 2-under 70.
Rohanna needed only 25 putts in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.