Rachel Rohanna returned to the golf course Wednesday afternoon and enters Friday's final round of the 26th annual CoBank Colorado Women's Open in seventh place.
Rohanna opened with a 5-under 67 at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, and shot 1-over 73 in Thursday's second round.
Jennifer Kopcho is alone in first place at 12-under 132.
Starting the second round on No. 10, Rohanna was at 1-under for the round after a birdie on No. 2 (her 11th hole), but lost two shots with back-to-back bogeys two holes later.
"I had a couple of lies that would suck if you had them once a year. It got real windy with a rusty game. Trust me, it could've been a lot worse," said Rohanna.
"The wind was pretty bad. It was swirling, not consistent. That was the problem."
Rohanna is happy to return to tournament golf.
"This is my first tournament in three months. I signed up and met the criteria for the top 115. The Texas Open is going on now, and it has a pretty strong field," said Rohanna. "The (Colorado Open) purse is $150,000 and the winner gets $50,000."
Rohanna is also playing in the pro-am, and is happy she paid the extra $100 to do so because she's in contention entering in the final round with playing partner Rod Yoder on Team Reisher.
"The purse for the pro-am is $15,000 and the pro gets $2,500," said Rohanna. "I like the team aspect. I'm really excited about the pro-am. We play best ball. The amateur gets to use 90 percent of their handicap.
"We played well (Wednesday). We weren't both scoring on the same holes. But, we had a couple bogeys today. We're in third place at 16-under and one shot behind two teams tied for first place."
Rohanna is happy to back on the course after the long layoff, but things at the course are a lot different than the last tournament she played back in March.
"I got in way more practice on the range. More than I have ever had before," explained Rohanna. "Oh yeah, it's great to be back around fellow competitors.
"We have to wear masks unless we are golfing. No shaking hands. We are to show up at the course 45 minutes before our tee times. They have someone handling the pins. There was a rain delay and we had to go back to our cars."
