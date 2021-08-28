Rachel Rohanna had more positive holes than negative Friday to start the Circling Raven Championship Presented By KXLY 4 News Now with a 3-under 69.
The Waynesburg Central graduate sat in the top 20 with about half the field still on the course in the Symetra Tour event in Worley, Ida.
Rohanna started on No. 10 and had a rollercoaster opening nine holes.
After opening with a par, Rohanna went birdie-bogey-birdie-eagle-par-birdie to go 4-under on the round.
However, she lost two of those strokes with a double bogey to close out her first nine holes.
Rohanna recovered on her back nine with six pars, two birdies and a bogey.
Fatima Fernandez Cano held the lead in the clubhouse at 8-under 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.