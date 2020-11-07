Rachel Rohanna played the final nine holes of the Symetra Tour Championship Friday in 5-under 31 to move up 17 spots on the leaderboard.
The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish tied for 29th place with a four-day total of 8-over 296.
Rohanna opened the fourth round on No. 10 and promptly had a bogey-bogey start to move to 13-over for the tournament.
She played the final seven holes of her front nine in even par with a birdie, bogey and five pars to go out in 2-over 38.
Rohanna had back-to-back birdies on her 11th and 12th holes, added another birdie on her 14th hole, and closed out her impressive run with an eagle-3 on the 15th hole of the final round.
Rohanna had four birdies in Thursday’s third round, but also carded five bogeys and a double bogey to shoot 3-over 75.
She only had one birdie in the second round, but had five bogeys and a double bogey for 6-over 78. Rohanna opened the tournament with 2-over 74.
