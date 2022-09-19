Rachel Rohanna posted a 4-under 68 in Sunday's final round of the AmazingCre Portland Classic for a top-20 finish.
Rohanna finishes 19th in AmazingCre Portland Classic
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
Monday, September 19, 2022 2:18 AM
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 2:13 am
Rachel Rohanna posted a 4-under 68 in Sunday's final round of the AmazingCre Portland Classic for a top-20 finish.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished 19th with a four-round total of 10-under 278.
Rohanna carded six birdie and two bogeys in the final round.
She made a move up the leaderboard in Saturday's third round after she shot 5-under 67. Rohanna scored six birdies and only one bogey in the round.
Rohanna lost some ground in Friday's second round after she finished with 2-over 74. She had three birdies and five bogeys.
Rohanna had a strong opening round with a 3-under 69. She finished with six birdies, including four in a row after making the turn with her third bogey of the round on No. 10.
She was sharp on the greens, needing 29 putts in each of the first three rounds and 26 in the final round.
Rohanna jumped 28 spots in the Race to CME Globe Season. She moved from 157th place to 129th with 79.712 points.
She is 144th on the money list with $50,148 in 15 events.
Rohanna is scheduled to play this weekend in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G.
